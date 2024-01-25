Wellpointe Inc. Welcomes Patrick Olvera as New Regional Staff Development Manager

New Regional Staff Development Manager Hire Highlights Wellpointe's Commitment to Training and Development as it Continues its Growth
FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellpointe Inc. ("Wellpointe" or the "Company), a California leader in residential assisted living, is pleased to announce the addition of Patrick Olvera as its Regional Staff Development Manager.
Mr. Olvera will be responsible for overseeing the training and development of direct care staff. Mr. Olvera brings a combination of regional and community-level experience, having served most recently as Regional Memory Care Specialist at Oakmont Management Group and as Director of Resident Engagement at Silverado's Calabasas location immediately prior to that.
"We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to our team," said George Kutnerian, Chief Executive Officer of Wellpointe. "Patrick has a proven track record of developing direct care staff and we're excited about him supporting our growth."
Mr. Olvera assumed the role recently and is excited about building upon Wellpointe's culture of continuous improvement.
"I am honored to contribute to the growth of Wellpointe," said Mr. Olvera. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to support our staff and residents."
About Wellpointe Inc.
Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of boutique residential assisted living services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.
Contact:
Joshua Lushtak – Chief of Staff
[email protected]
(559) 434-1839 ext 1090
SOURCE Wellpointe Inc.
