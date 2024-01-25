Wellpointe Inc. Welcomes Patrick Olvera as New Regional Staff Development Manager

"Patrick has a proven track record of developing direct care staff and we're excited about him supporting our growth." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to our team," said George Kutnerian, Chief Executive Officer of Wellpointe. "Patrick has a proven track record of developing direct care staff and we're excited about him supporting our growth."

Mr. Olvera assumed the role recently and is excited about building upon Wellpointe's culture of continuous improvement.

"I am honored to contribute to the growth of Wellpointe," said Mr. Olvera. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to support our staff and residents."

About Wellpointe Inc.

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of boutique residential assisted living services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.

