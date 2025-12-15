Wellpointe Opens New Affordable Assisted Living Home for Vulnerable Californians with Support from the Community Care Expansion Program

"Projects like this one with Wellpointe and Fresno Guest Homes demonstrate how state funding, paired with provider partnership, can increase capacity and improve access to quality housing and care for those who need it most." Post this

Fresno Guest Home #28 joins a collection of 40 co-located Fresno Guest Homes residential communities, 15 of which have been added in 2025, addressing the urgent need for affordable assisted living and underscoring Wellpointe's unwavering commitment to provide access to high-quality housing and care to Medi-Cal beneficiaries.

"The Community Care Expansion program directly supports the mission of Wellpointe," said George Kutnerian, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Wellpointe. "This partnership with the State of California is vital to ensure our community's most vulnerable are not left behind and provides essential funding that contributes to expanding Wellpointe's network of high-quality, resident-centered homes. We believe every older adult and adult living with disabilities deserves access to a safe, comfortable home with quality care, regardless of their ability to pay, and this grant helps make that belief a reality for more residents."

The CCE Program is a landmark public-private partnership between the State of California and providers like Wellpointe. The program has awarded almost $570 million in grant funds across California for acquisition, construction, and redevelopment projects that expand community care capacity for applicants and recipients of SSI/SSP and Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI) who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

"The Community Care Expansion Program is focused on strengthening the availability of community-based settings for older adults and adults living with disabilities who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness," said David Swanson Hollinger, Chief Deputy Director, California Department of Social Services (CDSS). "Projects like this one with Wellpointe and Fresno Guest Homes demonstrate how state funding, paired with provider partnership, can increase capacity and improve access to quality housing and care for those who need it most."

For the residents of Fresno and across California, the need for these specialized communities is critical. Wellpointe's commitment is to help ensure equal access to housing and quality, supportive care for those who are most vulnerable.

About Wellpointe Inc.

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living and related healthcare services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.

Media Contact

Isabella Paladino, Wellpointe Inc., 1 615-780-3339, [email protected], www.wellpointe.com

SOURCE Wellpointe Inc.