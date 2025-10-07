Wellpointe Unveils Medication Order Management System Driven by AI and Automation, A Breakthrough in Effective and Scalable Medication Management for Seniors

"This is the first of several innovations our Wellpointe Labs team is developing, as we work towards delivering transformative and scalable care delivery models that better serve older adults with complex care needs." Post this

MOMs utilizes Anthropic's Claude Sonnet large language model in Amazon Bedrock to intelligently read and decipher medication orders, a distinct and specific application of advanced AI in senior care. By leveraging natural language processing, MOMs is progressively building the capability to accurately read medication orders from a multitude of different physicians, enabling Wellpointe to bypass traditional API barriers that are common in senior living and healthcare services.

"MOMs is more than a piece of software. It is a foundational building block for our development of a comprehensive solution for the management of complex and dynamic medication regimens among older adults living with multiple chronic diseases," said George Kutnerian, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Wellpointe. "This is the first of several innovations our Wellpointe Labs team is developing, as we work towards delivering transformative and scalable care delivery models that better serve older adults with complex care needs."

Using Camunda as a business process orchestrator, MOMs operates entirely hands-free, automatically saving the medication order, communicating internally, and proactively sending a clear notification to the resident's point of contact, such as their adult child. This automated, yet personalized, family communication aims to foster transparency and connection between families and their loved ones' care while also establishing a new benchmark for care.

"The launch of MOMs supports our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and personalization for our residents at scale", commented Terry Camerlengo, Director of Technology at Wellpointe. "We leveraged Camunda to orchestrate a complex, automated workflow, proving that creative application of existing technology can overcome proprietary roadblocks to deliver a truly hands-free, fast, and accurate solution."



About Wellpointe Inc.

Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living and related healthcare services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.

