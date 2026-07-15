Wellpointe Unveils Plans for Viva L.A. at Warner Center, a $2 Billion, 100% Affordable High-Rise Senior Housing Community at 6400 Canoga Avenue

"Viva represents our conviction that affordable housing, paired with assisted living services as needed, can be delivered at the scale and density that California's aging population in core urban centers actually needs," said George Kutnerian, Co-Founder & CEO of Wellpointe Inc. Post this

Viva L.A. at Warner Center will comprise four high-rise towers ranging from 34 to 42 stories and will be located down the street from the planned Rams Village. The approximately 2.2-million-square-foot project, which includes 61,450 square feet of non-residential uses, will replace an existing commercial office building with 3,192 new affordable residential units at a time when they are desperately needed within the Los Angeles area.

Why the Assisted Living Model Is Going Vertical

The density is a deliberate departure for the assisted living sector that has long favored sprawling, low-rise campuses over vertical construction — and the project is being engineered to match. Viva L.A. at Warner Center is designed to be accessible, features Type IA construction to achieve the highest fire-resistance standards, and will include on-site backup generator power all while meeting at least LEED Silver green building standards. The result is a state-of-the-art urban living experience for older adults that integrates accessibility, comfort, safety, sustainability and resilience.

"Viva represents our conviction that affordable housing, paired with assisted living services as needed, can be delivered at the scale and density that California's aging population in core urban centers actually needs," said George Kutnerian, Co-Founder & CEO of Wellpointe Inc. "Despite the overwhelming need for a new model, senior living continues to be built out rather than up - even in dense urban areas - and quality is treated as incompatible with affordability. Viva rejects that premise and builds upon Wellpointe's mission of democratizing access to quality housing and care for older adults – now through transit-oriented, high-density, community-serving urban social infrastructure. Viva L.A. at Warner Center is the first manifestation of this new urban co-living vision."

How Wellpointe is Evolving Its Resident Experience

The announcement also marks the launch of the Viva concept as Wellpointe's high-rise, adult urban living brand. Viva reframes what affordable housing with supports and services looks like in core urban environments where both affordable housing and services for older adults have been in short supply.

Wellpointe's roots are in offering affordable assisted living within single-family homes using a co-living model, and pioneered the horizontal scaling of this model through dense co-location within residential neighborhoods in Central and parts of Southern California. Viva uses the same co-living model and builds it vertically using "neighborhoods" as opposed to horizontally. Viva represents a new physical form, but the substance is the same: private units and baths, shared living spaces, social connection and person-centered and directed services.

"Housing alone is not going to solve the challenges that aging Californians face," said Angela Kutnerian, Co-Founder & President of Wellpointe Inc. "As residents age and their needs evolve, Viva is designed to connect them with the coordinated health, wellness and supported living services they need. Our vision is a multi-story community where affordable housing and quality care work together — not as separate systems, but as one integrated experience that redefines what aging looks like in our society."

Why Transit-Oriented Development is Making Viva L.A. at Warner Center More Accessible

Conceived as a transit-oriented development within the Warner Center 2035 Specific Plan area and served by the Metro G Line, Viva L.A. at Warner Center's scale as a landmark destination is synergistic with the transformative investments that L.A. Metro is making: $668 million for the G Line Improvements Project, now under construction; nearly $4 billion for the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail line, being built along Van Nuys Boulevard; and the proposed Sepulveda Transit Corridor along the 405, which would ultimately link the Valley to the Westside and LAX at an estimated cost of $24 billion.

The convergence places Viva L.A. at Warner Center at the center of a more connected Los Angeles with Warner Center serving as the definitive downtown of the San Fernando Valley.

How the 100% Affordable Co-Living Units Will Solve A Challenge Facing Aging Angelenos

As a 100% affordable project, Viva L.A. at Warner Center is vested and has been submitted under Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' Executive Directive 1 (ED 1), the affordable housing measure made permanent in late 2025, qualifying the project for streamlined approval.

Viva L.A. at Warner Center comes at a time when housing affordability is among the defining generational challenges of our time, felt acutely by a rapidly growing older adult population. According to the Los Angeles Housing Department, 64% of residents rent and 56% of renter households are cost-burdened or severely cost-burdened – older adults are bearing the brunt of it. According to the California Budget and Policy Center, older adults are now the fastest-growing group experiencing homelessness and the largest share of those becoming homeless for the first time. Adults 50 and older account for 40% of California's unhoused adult-only households – 72% of whom live with a disabling condition.

Viva L.A at Warner Center is conceived and purpose-designed to meet the moment, combining quality housing and health at the type of scale that closes critical gaps for the older adult population.

Who is Designing Viva L.A. at Warner Center

The high-rise community is being designed by global design firm Gensler, whose portfolio spans landmark sports, entertainment and mixed-use districts. Gensler is also the firm behind the neighboring Rams Village at Warner Center, placing both projects under a single design hand as the corridor takes shape.

"Gensler is proud to be working with Wellpointe to create Viva L.A. at Warner Center," said Eric Stultz, Studio Director and Principal at Gensler. "With Viva, we set out to prove that high-density senior housing can be as thoughtful and humane as it is efficient — a vertical community designed around light, connection and care. This groundbreaking project will redefine what is possible in the world of affordable assisted living. Having the opportunity to shape both Viva L.A. at Warner Center and the neighboring Rams Village lets us think about Warner Center not as a series of separate projects, but as a new urban neighborhood taking form."

Why State and Local Officials Were On-Hand to Celebrate the Unveiling of Viva

The project's official unveiling was held on July 14 at the downtown Los Angeles offices of Gensler. Demonstrating the importance of this assisted living project to the city and state, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and Los Angeles City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, whose district includes Warner Center, were in attendance.

"From day one, I've focused on cutting red tape and creating faster, more predictable approvals so we can start solving our affordability crisis by building more housing — especially affordable housing," said Mayor Bass. "Viva L.A. at Warner Center will provide nearly 3,200 units of affordable senior housing, our largest Executive Directive 1 project to date. With nearly 47,000 units now in the pipeline, we're finally moving with the urgency and scale Angelenos deserve."

"This is the housing and social infrastructure the region urgently needs, and we intend to deliver it," said Mr. Kutnerian.

About Wellpointe Inc.

Operating at the intersection of housing and health, Wellpointe is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living and related healthcare services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to older adults and adults with complex needs.

Media Contact

Isabella Paladino, Wellpointe Inc., 1 615-780-3339, [email protected], www.wellpointe.com

SOURCE Wellpointe Inc.