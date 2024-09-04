WellRive Completes Acquisitions, Becomes One Unified Brand

WellRive CEO Anthony Horton says, "We are proud to carry the legacy of these companies under the WellRive name. It's important to us that our clients continue to receive the exceptional service they've come to expect, now supported by the greater resources available under the WellRive name." Post this

Gentle Transitions California,

Gentle Transitions Minnesota,

Managing Moves & More, and

Moving Forward.

These companies, which have continued to operate under their original names since acquisition, will now be fully integrated into the WellRive brand, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth.

Both prior to and since their acquisition, each of these companies has built and maintained a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, compassionate services. The teams and talent that make up those companies will carry on the legacy in which they were founded upon.The transition to the WellRive brand will unify operations under one name, allowing for greater consistency and an improved client experience across all the markets they serve.

WellRive CEO Anthony Horton says, "Bringing all of these great companies under the WellRive banner represents our commitment to providing the best possible experience to our clients. This change not only reflects our growth, but also our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of care and support during a major life event — moving."

Horton added, "We are proud to carry the legacy of these companies under the WellRive name. It's important to us that our clients continue to receive the exceptional service they've come to expect, now supported by the greater resources available under the WellRive name."

For more information about WellRive and the services available to older adults looking for assistance with move management and downsizing, please visit http://www.wellrive.com.

Media Contact

Kirstin Boatto, WellRive, +1 469-526-4288, [email protected], www.wellrive.com

SOURCE WellRive