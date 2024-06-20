WellRive Expands Reach with Acquisition of Moving Forward in Wisconsin

"By welcoming Moving Forward into the WellRive family, we are not only expanding our geographic reach but also enhancing our ability to serve our clients with the same compassion and integrity that both companies are renowned for." - Anthony Horton, CEO of WellRive Post this

Moving Forward, a member of the National Association of Senior & Specialty Move Managers®, has built a reputation for helping older adults and their families navigate the challenges of downsizing and relocating in and around Madison, WI. Their experienced and compassionate professionals are committed to helping clients move safely and affordably. The integration of Moving Forward's expertise and WellRive's comprehensive services will create a strong expansion of relocation solutions, ensuring a smooth transition for all clients.

"Arrive Well, Live Well." This has been the guiding principle of WellRive from its inception. With a hands-on team of relocation experts, WellRive assists older adults in making the move of a lifetime. From developing a detailed moving plan to unpacking and hanging photos in the new home, WellRive's Move Managers provide support every step of the way. This acquisition will enable WellRive to deliver these high-quality services to a broader audience.

"Our shared values and dedication to client satisfaction make this acquisition a perfect fit," said Horton. "We are excited to combine our strengths with those of Moving Forward to continue providing exceptional move management services and peace of mind for our clients."

For more information about WellRive's services and our integration with Moving Forward, please visit our website.

Media Contact

Mike Petchenik, WellRive, (404) 345-1358, [email protected], http://wellrive.com/

SOURCE WellRive