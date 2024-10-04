Wells Fargo proudly presents the Teach-A-Thon, which kicks off The Education Fund's 40th Anniversary

"Our mission from the outset has been to harness the expertise of the business community and help grow the talent and innovation pipeline in our public schools," stated Linda Lecht, president of The Education Fund. "The Teach-A-Thon exemplifies these efforts." Post this

"Our mission from the outset has been to harness the expertise of the business community and help grow the talent and innovation pipeline in our public schools," stated Linda Lecht, president of The Education Fund. "The Teach-A-Thon exemplifies these efforts."

The Education Fund has supported public school teachers and students for four decades, raising $86 million since the 1984-85 school year. Programs like the Teach-A-Thon have been essential for raising funds to support academic programs and teacher professional development.

This year, 150 volunteers – Public School Champions – from leading companies like Wells Fargo, Assurant, FPL, and Blackstone, step into the shoes of a teacher for a lesson and to help raise funds for public school students. At the Teach-A-Thon launch at Miami Dade College - Padrón Campus, each presented a donation of $40,000 or more to The Education Fund in honor of its 40th anniversary.

"The Teach-A-Thon holds a special place in my heart. I participate every year because I believe K-12 education is the foundation of our community's future," said Hector J. Ponte, South Florida Regional Executive for Wells Fargo. "At Wells Fargo, we believe volunteerism is a critical way to strengthen local communities."

"Assurant and The Assurant Foundation are proud to support The Education Fund's Teach-A-Thon. This initiative aligns with our mission to inspire and develop diverse talent for the future. We believe that by investing in essential resources for public schools and leveraging our dedicated employee volunteers, we can make a significant impact on the education and future success of our students," said Mabel Morrison, VP Product Management and Strategy, Assurant, and board member of The Education Fund.

"The Teach-A-Thon is a great way for our local Finance, Technology and other employees across groups to get involved in the Miami community. Volunteering is important to us, and this initiative is a chance to give back, share what we know, and positively impact students and teachers," said Chris Striano, Chief Operating Officer of Global Finance at Blackstone, who presented a keynote at the launch event encouraging those in the business community to volunteer.

The Education Fund's initiatives encompass Florida's first free school supply warehouse, a Food Forests for Schools program impacting 43,000+ students across 71 Miami-Dade County Public Schools, a college and career initiative helping 8,000 students get on the SmartPath to life, and a number of other innovative approaches to help students succeed.

Here are just a few examples of how The Education Fund has transformed the lives of millions of students:

$86+ million raised for public school students

$26+ million in free supplies provided to classrooms, benefiting 3.8+ million students

$3.1+ million awarded to teachers to enhance student achievement in 5,400+ classrooms

$1.1 million raised for public schools' visual arts programs

Leading to:

75% of students improving their math knowledge

71% of students boosting their science achievement

34% increase in students' college enrollment

278,500+ harvest bags provided to families of low-income students

About The Education Fund

The Education Fund brings innovative methods to local public schools, raises awareness about public education, and encourages private-sector investment. Recognized for improving student outcomes, The Education Fund has received prestigious awards, including the TD Ready Challenge, Greater Miami Chamber's NOVO Award for Non-Profit Excellence, and the Blue Foundation's Sapphire Prize among others. In 2024-2025, the non-profit organization celebrates 40 years of student success. Learn more at educationfund.org.

