Wellsong Energetics Emerges as Quiet Star of MAHA Make American Healthy 2025: A Frequency-Based Approach to Wellness Makes Waves in Washington

"We're not treating disease," Dr. Whittaker explained during her session. "We're helping people reconnect with their body's own intelligence—clearing the noise so self-healing can begin."

Conference organizers noted the rising interest in frequency-based technologies as a new frontier in preventative care. Several attendees—including integrative physicians, chiropractors, and wellness entrepreneurs—lined up afterward to learn how BSD might support their existing modalities.

A Paradigm Shift, Not a Product

The Broad Spectrum DeTOX® protocol scans for a wide array of non-physical stressors—including environmental pollutants, mold signatures, electromagnetic imprints, and even unresolved emotional patterns. Dr. Whittaker emphasized the importance of moving beyond the "pill-for-every-ill" mindset toward a more energetic, systems-based model of wellness.

"What impressed me most was the precision," said one attending practitioner. "I've never seen a detox system that scans for 12 categories of toxins and gives clients a custom frequency-coded roadmap. It's next-level."

About Wellsong Energetics

Wellsong Energetics, LLC is a wellness technology company focused on bridging quantum science, energy coherence, and human vitality. Its flagship offering—the Broad Spectrum DeTOX® protocol—is used by health-conscious individuals and wellness professionals seeking a non-invasive, frequency-based method of identifying and clearing toxic burdens from the body's energetic systems.

