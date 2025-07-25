Wellsong Energetics Emerges as Quiet Star of MAHA Make American Healthy 2025: A Frequency-Based Approach to Wellness Makes Waves in Washington

Wellsong Energetics quietly stole the spotlight at MAHA Make American Healthy 2025 as Dr. Susan Whittaker introduced her non-invasive, frequency-based Broad Spectrum DeTOX® protocol—sparking buzz among health professionals eager for innovative, no-pill detox solutions.
WASHINGTON, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While Washington played host to some of the most recognizable names in health innovation last weekend, one presentation quietly captivated both practitioners and attendees alike. Dr. Susan V. Whittaker, founder of Wellsong Energetics, introduced her Broad Spectrum DeTOX® protocol to a packed room at the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) 2025 National Conference—marking a turning point in how health professionals are thinking about detoxification and energetic wellness.
No supplements. No restrictive diets. No pharmaceuticals. Instead, the BSD protocol uses bioenergetic scanning and frequency-based mapping to help individuals identify and address their toxic load in a non-invasive, energetically intelligent way.
"We're not treating disease," Dr. Whittaker explained during her session. "We're helping people reconnect with their body's own intelligence—clearing the noise so self-healing can begin."
Conference organizers noted the rising interest in frequency-based technologies as a new frontier in preventative care. Several attendees—including integrative physicians, chiropractors, and wellness entrepreneurs—lined up afterward to learn how BSD might support their existing modalities.
A Paradigm Shift, Not a Product
The Broad Spectrum DeTOX® protocol scans for a wide array of non-physical stressors—including environmental pollutants, mold signatures, electromagnetic imprints, and even unresolved emotional patterns. Dr. Whittaker emphasized the importance of moving beyond the "pill-for-every-ill" mindset toward a more energetic, systems-based model of wellness.
"What impressed me most was the precision," said one attending practitioner. "I've never seen a detox system that scans for 12 categories of toxins and gives clients a custom frequency-coded roadmap. It's next-level."
About Wellsong Energetics
Wellsong Energetics, LLC is a wellness technology company focused on bridging quantum science, energy coherence, and human vitality. Its flagship offering—the Broad Spectrum DeTOX® protocol—is used by health-conscious individuals and wellness professionals seeking a non-invasive, frequency-based method of identifying and clearing toxic burdens from the body's energetic systems.
Media Contact
Dr. Susan V. Whittaker, Wellsong Energetics, 1 888-991-0007 x77, [email protected], www.detoxalot.com
SOURCE Wellsong Energetics
