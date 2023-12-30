WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital OB-GYN and Nurse Midwife Are Not Just Medical Professionals: They are Compassionate Listeners

"Being trained at Howard University, a historically Black university, I take Black maternal mortality and infant mortality extremely seriously. I am equally concerned about all of my patients. Pregnancy and postpartum are critical times in a birthing person's life for their health and safety." Post this

There are numerous causal factors, yet the disproportionate number of Black maternal deaths and Black infant mortalities does little to change perceptions among many Blacks that they cannot trust healthcare institutions. Has your presence made a difference in perceptions? How have Black patients responded?

"I think that my presence has made a difference in perceptions, mainly because Black practitioners have better outcomes for both Black birthing patients and Black infants. Being trained at Howard University, a historically Black university, I take Black maternal mortality and infant mortality extremely seriously. I am equally concerned about all of my patients. Pregnancy and postpartum are critical times in a birthing person's life for their health and safety."

You are among the WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital doctors who use robotics in medical procedures. How are you using robotics? How is it advancing surgical procedures and recovery?

"Robotics is a tool like any other surgical tool. It facilitates surgeons like myself to do more complex cases than can effectively be accomplished with a lot of the standard laparoscopic tools. It can sometimes create a situation where a patient can have a minimally invasive surgery, where they otherwise would not be a candidate, which generally improves infection rates, healing and recovery, and blood loss. I use robotics to do multiple gynecologic surgeries, particularly when it is safer for the patient. Improved visualization and articulation of the instruments also allows me to perform surgery with more precision than straight-stick laparoscopy allows."

Childbirth should be a natural process, yet complications can occur. As a WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital midwife, are you with the mother from pregnancy to delivery? What steps do you take to ensure a successful birthing experience?

"As a team of OB/GYNs and Midwives, we work together to meet a spectrum of low to high-risk clients during pregnancy, birth, and beyond. We set realistic expectations of what success looks like prenatally and provide close bedside support and encouragement. We also explore ways to expand our skills and expertise in trauma-based care, which is essential in pregnancy and birth. Many women that we serve carry traumatic experiences from childhood or even past births. We help them begin the healing process."

Though you are a midwife, do you assume other roles when a patient has overwhelming needs, some beyond your scope to provide? If so, what steps do you take to find answers for her or meet her needs?

"As a midwife with a background in public health, I see myself as a connector or weaver who considers community resources and where I can connect my clients for needs that I may not be able to fulfill. I advocate for them and have a policy of close follow-up to avoid slipping through the cracks while under my care. Most importantly, I listen carefully. Women are often very clear about what they need if we, as care providers, listen to them."

