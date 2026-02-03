WellStat Announces Expansion of Demand Response Operations in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and California

"We are now bringing our experience in New York City, along with our bespoke curtailment strategies, real-time data visibility, and dedicated customer support model, to new markets," said Dave Brown, CEO of WellStat Post this

This expansion brings WellStat's proven approach to optimizing energy costs, reducing emissions, and supporting grid resiliency to additional markets, including:

Long Island, NY





Orange County, NY





Rockland County, NY





Rochester, NY





Westchester County, NY





Connecticut





Massachusetts





Los Angeles, CA





San Francisco, CA





San Jose, CA





San Diego, CA

"WellStat's Energy Management Platform has helped many of New York City's largest and most respected commercial property owners optimize asset performance," said Dave Brown, CEO of WellStat. "We are now bringing our experience in New York City, along with our bespoke curtailment strategies, real-time data visibility, and dedicated customer support model, to new markets. This enables property owners to establish achievable energy reduction targets, reduce peak demand, and generate meaningful revenue with confidence."

Demand response programs reduce electricity usage during peak demand periods in response to grid conditions or price signals, helping lower energy costs while strengthening grid reliability. WellStat supports customers with real-time monitoring, automated alerts, and pre-engineered, building-specific strategies that ensure assets are prepared well in advance of any event.

Recent winter weather across the Northeast and other parts of the U.S. has led to record-setting cold and high electricity demand, prompting grid operators to call on emergency measures in some regions. These events highlight the growing importance of demand response year-round as a tool to help manage peak load, maintain grid reliability, and support energy resiliency.

These short-duration curtailment actions are designed for commercial real estate, life sciences, industrial, campus, hospitality, and retail facilities and may include targeted HVAC optimization, selective load management, and temporary process adjustments. All actions are engineered to deliver precise kW reductions while minimizing occupant disruption and operational impact.

During events, WellStat's platform, WellStat.io, provides real-time visibility into performance. After each event, customers receive detailed reporting that quantifies reductions and earnings, enabling ongoing performance tracking and reinvestment into additional efficiency and sustainability initiatives.

About WellStat

WellStat is a leading PropTech company delivering real-time energy, occupancy and building intelligence for the built environment. Through advanced analytics, IoT integration, and seamless BMS connectivity, WellStat helps property owners and operators reduce costs, cut emissions, and operate healthier, more efficient spaces. Trusted by top real estate brands, WellStat's platform powers data-driven decisions that drive sustainability and operational performance. For more information, please visit wellstat.io.

