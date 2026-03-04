WellStat Wins Con Edison Smart Usage Partner Market Award: Commercial & Industrial (C&I) for Demand Response Performance

"Winning the C&I Market Award validates the performance-first approach we bring to every building we serve," said Jeff Britell, COO at WellStat. Post this

"Winning the C&I Market Award validates the performance-first approach we bring to every building we serve," said Jeff Britell, COO at WellStat. "Our customers depend on us to execute when it matters most. This recognition reflects the trust they place in our platform and our team to deliver reliable load relief at scale."

Expanding Demand Response Impact

Over the past year, WellStat has significantly expanded its demand response footprint across the US, bringing its differentiated approach to automated and strategic curtailment to more commercial and industrial facilities. WellStat's platform combines personalized curtailment plans, biannual engineering audits with tailored load reduction targets, and real-time data visualization so customers are prepared well in advance of events and can respond with precision during grid-stress periods. These capabilities go beyond simple load shedding by enabling peak demand management year-round and real-time performance tracking, helping building owners and operators reduce peak load, optimize operational flexibility and unlock incentive revenue while maintaining comfort and continuity.

As a recognized Con Edison Smart Usage Partner, WellStat supports participation in Con Edison's demand response programs across New York. Through Smart Usage, qualifying commercial customers can earn financial incentives for reducing electricity usage during peak events while contributing to a more resilient grid.

Con Edison's programs are designed to help alleviate strain during high-demand periods, particularly in the summer months when grid reliability is critical. By leveraging WellStat's automation and monitoring capabilities, customers can seamlessly participate without manual intervention, ensuring both operational efficiency and maximum performance factor during events.

Enrollment Ending Soon

Enrollment for the upcoming demand response season is closing soon. Buildings interested in participating in Con Edison's Smart Usage program are encouraged to act quickly to secure eligibility and prepare their facilities for summer grid events.

With increasing grid volatility and rising peak demand charges, demand response remains one of the most immediate and impactful strategies for cost control and sustainability. WellStat continues to lead the C&I market by delivering measurable load relief, strong performance factors, and seamless program execution.

About WellStat

WellStat is a leading PropTech company delivering real-time energy management and air quality solutions for the built environment. Through advanced analytics, IoT integration, and seamless BMS connectivity, WellStat helps property owners and operators reduce costs, cut emissions, and create healthier, more efficient spaces. Trusted by top real estate brands, WellStat's platform powers data-driven decisions that drive sustainability and operational performance. For more information about demand response enrollment or WellStat's Commercial and Industrial solutions, visit www.wellstat.io/demand-response or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Victoria Wood, WellStat, 1 (647)289-9663, [email protected], wellstat.io

SOURCE WellStat