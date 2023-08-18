Wemade Connect, Mobile RPG "God of Idle: Merge Master" Global Release

Wemade Connect initiates official service of new title "God of Idle: Merge Master" "God of Idle: Merge Master," a mobile RPG for everyone with merge and idle system Wemade Connect commences various events to celebrate the official release of "God of Idle: Merge Master"

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Korean mobile game company Wemade Connect (CEO: Ho Dae Lee) announced on the 18th the launch of the mobile game "God of Idle: Merge Master" (hereinafter referred to as "God of Idle").

"God of Idle" is a mobile RPG that combines an idle system, where the character continues to advance even when the user is not accessing the game, with a merge system that upgrades items of the same grade to higher levels through merging. It offers gameplay that is accessible to all, in line with the motto "Mobile RPG for Everyone." Especially, the "Mine" content opens, allowing users to automatically acquire equipment enhancement items once they reach level 10, aiding in their rapid growth.

The game design, composed of pixel graphics, along with archer skins and over 400 types of items, brings character appearance changes that heighten the excitement of the game. The game distinguishes itself with standout elements such as the "Dice Game," "Boss Raid," and "PVP," while the strategic engagement of pets with three attributes enhances the essence of "God of Idle."

To mark the launch, the game is hosting events, including the Dice Game score screenshot event and an attendance event. The mobile RPG "God of Idle" is available for free download on both Google Play and the App Store.

<Download Link>

Media Contact

wemadeconnect, ltd., wemadeconnect, ltd., 82 02.3709.2000, [email protected], https://wemadeconnect.com/

SOURCE Wemade Connect