Wendell O. Scott, M.D., LLC Medical Expert Witness Solutions Recognized as "Best Medical Expert Witness" in the 2025 New Jersey Law Journal Best of Survey

Guided by our three pillars of a client-first focus, ethical excellence, and secure, confidential case management, we're honored that this recognition affirms our commitment to exceptional service, integrity, and professionalism.

WOSMD distinguishes itself by providing successful case management for both plaintiff and defense cases; a broad network of more than 100 highly qualified medical experts representing over 50 specialties; proven credibility in delivering reliable, persuasive, and defensible testimony in high-stakes litigation; streamlined case management guided by professional oversight; and a trusted partnership with attorneys, insurance carriers, and government agencies nationwide.

Dr. Wendell O. Scott, Founder and CEO, is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and a Certified Independent Medical Examiner (CIME). In addition to his previous clinical practice, Dr. Scott served as a part-time clinical instructor at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center for over 20 years and as a Major in the United States Army Medical Reserve from 1988 to 1996, including active duty during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.

Since 2019, WOSMD has been recognized for its unwavering commitment to quality, ethics, and precision in medical expert witness services. The firm expresses its sincere gratitude to its clients, the New Jersey Law Journal, and the broader legal community for their continued trust and recognition. WOSMD remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional, defensible, and ethical medical expert witness solutions nationwide.

About Wendell O. Scott, M.D., LLC

Wendell O. Scott, MD, LLC, Medical Expert Witness Solutions specializes in providing expert medical testimony and consulting services for both plaintiff and defense, predominantly in personal injury and medical malpractice cases. Dr. Scott oversees a team of 100+ medical experts including Board-Certified Physicians and other Healthcare Professionals. The firm is renowned for effective management of multifaceted cases that require multiple experts to address a complexity of medical issues. The firm was founded in 2016 by Wendell O. Scott, M.D., a highly recognized orthopedic surgeon and medical expert witness. The firm serves attorneys in New Jersey, New York and beyond. For more information visit www.wosmd.com

