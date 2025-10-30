Wendell O. Scott, M.D., LLC Medical Expert Witness Solutions Recognized as "Best Medical Expert Witness" in the 2025 New Jersey Law Journal Best of Survey

Wendell O. Scott, M.D., LLC has been named Best Medical Expert Witness in the New Jersey Law Journal's Best of 2025 survey—its fourth win. The firm also ranked among the Top 3 Overall Expert Witness Providers for the sixth time and earned a fifth consecutive Hall of Fame induction. These honors, based on Law.com's survey of New Jersey's top legal professionals, recognize the state's most trusted service providers.
NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wendell O. Scott, M.D., LLC (WOSMD), an acclaimed provider of medical expert witness testimony and and consulting services, proudly announces its recognition as the Best Medical Expert Witness in New Jersey Law Journal's Best of 2025 survey for the fourth time. The firm was also voted one of the Top 3 Overall Expert Witness Providers for the sixth time; and, for the fifth consecutive year, inducted into the New Jersey Law Journal Hall of Fame. The rankings, based on Law.com's survey of New Jersey's leading law practitioners, highlight the most trusted service providers to the state's legal community.
This latest recognition underscores WOSMD's consistent reputation for excellence, objectivity, and reliability in both plaintiff and defense cases throughout the region. "I commend the work of our management team and medical experts who uphold the highest standards every day," said Wendell O. Scott, M.D., Founder and CEO. "The three pillars that guide us to provide the best service possible are a client-first focus, adherence to the highest ethical standards, and confidential and secure case management at every stage. Receiving this recognition by the legal community is a testament to the superior service, integrity, and professionalism we deliver."
WOSMD distinguishes itself by providing successful case management for both plaintiff and defense cases; a broad network of more than 100 highly qualified medical experts representing over 50 specialties; proven credibility in delivering reliable, persuasive, and defensible testimony in high-stakes litigation; streamlined case management guided by professional oversight; and a trusted partnership with attorneys, insurance carriers, and government agencies nationwide.
Dr. Wendell O. Scott, Founder and CEO, is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and a Certified Independent Medical Examiner (CIME). In addition to his previous clinical practice, Dr. Scott served as a part-time clinical instructor at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center for over 20 years and as a Major in the United States Army Medical Reserve from 1988 to 1996, including active duty during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.
Since 2019, WOSMD has been recognized for its unwavering commitment to quality, ethics, and precision in medical expert witness services. The firm expresses its sincere gratitude to its clients, the New Jersey Law Journal, and the broader legal community for their continued trust and recognition. WOSMD remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional, defensible, and ethical medical expert witness solutions nationwide.
About Wendell O. Scott, M.D., LLC
Wendell O. Scott, MD, LLC, Medical Expert Witness Solutions specializes in providing expert medical testimony and consulting services for both plaintiff and defense, predominantly in personal injury and medical malpractice cases. Dr. Scott oversees a team of 100+ medical experts including Board-Certified Physicians and other Healthcare Professionals. The firm is renowned for effective management of multifaceted cases that require multiple experts to address a complexity of medical issues. The firm was founded in 2016 by Wendell O. Scott, M.D., a highly recognized orthopedic surgeon and medical expert witness. The firm serves attorneys in New Jersey, New York and beyond. For more information visit www.wosmd.com
