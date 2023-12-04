Wendy Webber Nelson, PhD and Michael Patsalos-Fox Join SciShield's Board of Directors

Industry Luminaries Bring Expertise and Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SciShield, a leading provider of safety and regulatory compliance management software for scientific laboratories, today announced that Wendy Webber Nelson, PhD and Michael Patsalos-Fox have joined its Board of Directors. Both bring decades of experience in corporate leadership and the life sciences industry.

"I am excited to welcome Dr. Wendy Webber Nelson and Michael Patsalos-Fox to the SciShield Board of Directors. Wendy and Michael bring a depth of expertise and customer focus that's truly inspiring, said Nathan Watson, Founder & CEO of SciShield. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with them to enrich our strategic initiatives and deliver even more scientific innovation to our customers."

Wendy is the President and Founder of the Boston Biotech Forum, an executive networking group created in 2011 to address pertinent industry topics with executive leaders and technical experts that has expanded to include over 300 leading biopharma companies around the world. Additionally, Wendy serves as the Chief Business Officer for Danforth Advisors, acts as an advisor for Dreavent Capital and Modern Vivo, and is a Venture Partner at Waterman Ventures. Previously, Wendy was CEO of LeadingBiotech, held senior business development or operational roles at Frontage Laboratories, inVentiv, Worldwide Clinical Trials, QPS, Alantos Pharmaceuticals, and Alkermes. Wendy is also an inventor on multiple patents and the senior author of numerous scientific publications.

"I am thrilled to join the SciShield team and expand usage of its laboratory safety compliance and sample inventory management tools in our industry at a time when efficient use of capital is critical, " said Wendy Webber Nelson.

Michael is the Chair of MIO Partners and serves on the board of directors for Cognizant. He is the former Chairman of the Board and CEO of Vidyo, Inc., a video telehealth platform provider. Previously, Michael was the CEO of Stroz Friedberg, Inc., a global cybersecurity firm and was a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company where he worked for 32 years. During his tenure at McKinsey, Michael served on the Board of Directors for 12 years, served on the firm's Operating Committee, and led the Americas Region, the New York and New Jersey offices, the North American Corporate Finance and Strategy practice and the European Telecoms practice.

"I am excited to be working with Nathan and the team to grow SciShield as it becomes ever more critical to the safe, orderly and high integrity in management of lab resources, especially in the new world of environmental awareness and regulation", said Michael Patsolos-Fox.

"We're thrilled to welcome Wendy and Michael to the SciShield Board of Directors," said Neil Willis, member of the SciShield Board of Directors and Partner at Strattam Capital. "Their commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with SciShield's unwavering dedication to improving the health, safety and efficiency of scientists everywhere and we look forward to their contributions."

