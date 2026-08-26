WepTac A.G. and Hybrid Air Vehicles Agree to Form Joint Venture to Deliver Next-Generation Surveillance Aircraft to U.S. Military

New Partnership Combines Advanced Long-Endurance Aircraft with U.S. Defense Integration Expertise to Close Critical Intelligence Gaps; WepTac A.G. to Lead HAV Series B Investment Round

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and LARGO, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

Strategic Highlights

Weapons & Tactics Alliance Group (WepTac A.G.), a veteran-owned US defense prime, aims to provide all-domain C5ISR in defense operations, sustaining its high-growth trajectory towards a $1 billion revenue milestone.

New Joint Venture to combine WepTac A.G.'s proven ability to deliver mission-led full service ISR solutions at speed with Hybrid Air Vehicles' (HAV) expertise in persistent air platforms.

Joint Venture will accelerate delivery of Sentinel Hawk to U.S. warfighters, providing an unprecedented airborne capability to counter emerging threats.

Sentinel Hawk will strengthen CJADC2, information dominance, and persistent domain awareness, enabling U.S. forces to see first, decide first, and act first.

WepTac A.G. will lead HAV's Series B investment round to accelerate delivery of missionized aircraft to U.S. warfighters.

Planned annual output: ten Sentinel Hawk aircraft, generating ~$800 million in revenue.

Weapons & Tactics Alliance Group (WepTac A.G.), an emerging U.S. defense prime, today announced plans to form a U.S.-focused Joint Venture with Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd (HAV), creator of the Airlander advanced technology aircraft platform. The Joint Venture will pair a long endurance platform with a mission-led integrator to accelerate delivery of Sentinel Hawk to U.S. warfighters. Sentinel Hawk is a missionized variant of HAV's Airlander aircraft, optimized for persistent ISR, resilient communications, and long-range targeting supporting across contested environments. It will equip U.S. forces with the information dominance and rapid engagement capability required to counter emerging multidomain threats.

The Joint Venture will fuse HAV's aerospace engineering, certification expertise, and proven hybrid aircraft platform with WepTac A.G.'s operator-driven mission architecture, C5ISR integration, training, field support, and lifecycle sustainment. This combined capability is engineered to rapidly field systems, compress procurement timelines, and deliver operational advantage at scale.

This agreement marks a significant step in WepTac A.G.'s growth strategy. Founded in 2021, the business has generated more than $200 million in cumulative revenue in the last three years, delivering 50% year-over-year revenue growth across the period. By combining its established customer access, contracting, and integration experience, with access to high-value technologies via its technology accelerator and mature partner relationships, WepTac A.G. has positioned itself as an agile challenger in the US defense and national-security ecosystem. Its next milestone is $1 billion of annual revenue, delivered through sustaining its impressive organic growth trajectory and by securing access to intellectual property rich technologies and businesses to derive unique and rapidly scalable capabilities.

In conjunction with the planned growth of its business, including the formation of the Sentinel Hawk Joint Venture, WepTac A.G. will lead Hybrid Air Vehicles' Series B investment round. This is designed to accelerate production of Airlander aircraft supporting the delivery of Sentinel Hawk to U.S. warfighters. Qualified investors interested in participating are encouraged to contact WepTac A.G. Investment Relations directly.

Colby Fisher, Co-Founder and CEO of WepTac A.G., said: "U.S. warfighters need persistent, affordable ISR capability they can field now - not in a decade. This Joint Venture is built around that urgency. We are combining WepTac A.G.'s integration and sustainment track record with one of the most capable long-endurance platforms in the world, and we are moving fast."

Tom Grundy, CEO of Hybrid Air Vehicles, said: "Airlander is built for exactly the kind of persistent, long-endurance ISR mission the U.S. defense community needs. Partnering with WepTac A.G. gives us the operator-driven integration expertise and the U.S. market access to move this platform from capability to fielded solution at real speed."

About WepTac A.G.

Weapons & Tactics Alliance Group (WepTac A.G.) is a U.S. defense systems integrator focused on rapidly delivering operator-informed capability. WepTac integrates multi-vendor C5ISR, communications and mission systems and provides the training, field support and sustainment required to turn technology into an operational solution. The company operates from Rochester, New York, and Largo, Florida.

WepTac A.G. provides customer access, contracting, integration, fielding and sustainment. Osprey Accelerator identifies priority mission problems, sources and validates emerging technologies, and helps build the teams, partnerships and capital pathways required to move them into the field. Mission-specific joint ventures can then create focused businesses around particular platforms, technologies or operational problem sets. For more information, visit https://weptac.com/.

About Hybrid Air Vehicles

Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd (HAV) is a UK-based leader in advanced, powerful aircraft technologies and the company behind Airlander, a family of innovative aircraft capable of delivering multi-day, high-payload flight across defense, passenger markets, and logistics. HAV's first production aircraft, the Airlander 10, is capable of operating at up to 20,000 feet, persisting up to five days, and of carrying up to 10 tonnes. For more information, visit https://www.hybridairvehicles.com/.

Media Contact

For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Mozaic Media & Communications – Yianni Kazanis – [email protected] – (916) 505-1891

Investor Contact

For investor inquiries regarding the Joint Venture, the Airlander Sentinel Hawk program, or participation in HAV's Series B round, please contact: WEPTAC A.G. Investment Relations – [email protected] – (813) 690-2866

Media Contact

Yianni Kazanis, WepTac A.G., 1 916-505-1891, [email protected], weptacag.com

Investment Relations, WepTac A.G., 1 813-690-2866, [email protected], www.weptacag.com

SOURCE WepTac A.G.