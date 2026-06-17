We're In Stitches Celebrates Grand Re-Opening with Special Appearance by BERNINA of America CEO & President Paul Ashworth

"We look forward to welcoming customers into the store, introducing them to new opportunities and innovations, and celebrating this exciting milestone together," said Charles and Korina Leeson, owners of We're In Stitches. Post this

A highlight of the event will be a special appearance by Paul Ashworth, CEO & President of BERNINA of America. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Ashworth in person and learn more about one of the sewing industry's most respected brands.

Founded in 1983, We're In Stitches has served the Greenville sewing community for more than 40 years. The Grand Re-Opening celebration invites longtime customers and new visitors alike to meet the new ownership team, explore the latest BERNINA machines, and be part of the store's next chapter.

"We're honored to continue the legacy of We're In Stitches and serve the vibrant sewing community that has supported this business for more than four decades. We look forward to welcoming customers into the store, introducing them to new opportunities and innovations, and celebrating this exciting milestone together," said Charles and Korina Leeson, owners of We're In Stitches.

The event is free to attend.

For more information, visit www.wereinstitchesgvl.com.

We're In Stitches is located at 2310 East North St., Suite A, in Greenville, South Carolina.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, 1 3128330008, [email protected], Lola Charles Communications

SOURCE BERNINA