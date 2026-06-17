We're In Stitches Celebrates Grand Re-Opening with Special Appearance by BERNINA of America CEO & President Paul Ashworth

Greenville sewing destination marks new ownership and next chapter with demonstrations, giveaways, and exclusive event promotions
GREENVILLE, S.C., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We're In Stitches, an authorized BERNINA Dealer, will celebrate its Grand Re-Opening on June 19, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at its Greenville location. The event marks a new chapter for the business under the ownership of Charles and Korina Leeson while honoring more than four decades of service to the local sewing community.
Attendees will have the opportunity to experience live BERNINA machine demonstrations, take advantage of exclusive event-only promotions, enjoy complimentary refreshments, and enter to win door prizes.
A highlight of the event will be a special appearance by Paul Ashworth, CEO & President of BERNINA of America. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Ashworth in person and learn more about one of the sewing industry's most respected brands.
Founded in 1983, We're In Stitches has served the Greenville sewing community for more than 40 years. The Grand Re-Opening celebration invites longtime customers and new visitors alike to meet the new ownership team, explore the latest BERNINA machines, and be part of the store's next chapter.
"We're honored to continue the legacy of We're In Stitches and serve the vibrant sewing community that has supported this business for more than four decades. We look forward to welcoming customers into the store, introducing them to new opportunities and innovations, and celebrating this exciting milestone together," said Charles and Korina Leeson, owners of We're In Stitches.
The event is free to attend.
For more information, visit www.wereinstitchesgvl.com.
We're In Stitches is located at 2310 East North St., Suite A, in Greenville, South Carolina.
ABOUT BERNINA
BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.
Media Contact
Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, 1 3128330008, [email protected], Lola Charles Communications
SOURCE BERNINA
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