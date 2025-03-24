Our goal is to empower developers and tech enthusiasts by providing tools that are innovative, accessible, and community-driven.

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We're thrilled to announce the launch of godzilla.dev, a groundbreaking open source project designed to helps you run co-located crypto automated trading strategies. Our goal is to empower developers and tech enthusiasts by providing tools that are innovative, accessible, and community-driven.

🔗 Why You Should Pay Attention:

Innovative Technology: ultra low-latency C++ high frequency trading framework

Community-Driven Development: Engage with a growing community that values collaboration and open dialogue.

Open for Contribution: Whether you're a seasoned developer or a newcomer, your contributions are welcome! Get involved at https://github.com/godzilla-foundation/godzilla-community.

🌐 Join us in shaping the future of crypto. Let's build something amazing together!

👉 Check out the project on GitHub: https://github.com/godzilla-foundation/godzilla-community

👉 Learn more and get involved: https://godzilla.dev

All Godzilla Foundation code is maintained and stored in repositories in the official Github . These are the only code repositories used to release official versions of Godzilla. Please download Godzilla and Godzilla-related software from only these official sources.

The Godzilla framework is comprised of multiple code repositories, hosted on the Godzilla Foundation Github, that are maintained by the Foundation alongside individual community members. All code is open sourced under the Apache 2.0 or MIT license.

