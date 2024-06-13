WeSalute Adds Verizon Marketer to its Board of Advisors

"The WeSalute Team's professionalism, marketing and technology expertise, driven by their deep commitment to caring for our active-duty military, veterans, and their families, is a solid cornerstone for an exciting future." - Dr. David M. Caruth Post this

"David possesses years of experience in identifying and forging successful military marketing partnerships," said Scott Higgins, Co-CEO and Founder of WeSalute, a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran. "As a fellow Army Veteran, I'm thrilled to welcome David aboard our team as we continue to grow our mission to thank those who serve and their family members with greater recognition, respect and rewards."

"I am honored to join the WeSalute Board of Advisors," said Dr. Caruth. "I have always been impressed with WeSalute's mission, growth and culture during the company's years as Veterans Advantage. The WeSalute Team's professionalism, marketing and technology expertise, driven by their deep commitment to caring for our active-duty military, veterans, and their families, is a solid cornerstone for an exciting future."

WeSalute delivers a higher level of care for our nation's veterans and their families with hundreds of savings benefits and other special offers created by WeSalute together with top national brand partners and leading travel providers. Once verified as eligible by WeSalute, members get a personalized WeSalute+ Card to redeem military offers at retail locations nationwide, by phone with brand partners and its own live VIP Support Team, or online in the WeSalute Marketplace at http://www.WeSalute.com/marketplace.

About WeSalute

WeSalute, founded in 1999 as Veterans Advantage, PBC, is a military marketing, media and technology company with the socially-responsible mission of thanking those who serve and their families by delivering greater respect, recognition, and rewards for service to our country. Co-founded in 1999 by Scott Higgins, a Vietnam War Veteran, and Lin Higgins, his spouse and the proud daughter of a U.S. Marine, WeSalute works with its partner companies to create and promote exclusive offers for active-duty military, veterans, and their families. The WeSalute Team is passionate about advocating to thank our current and former military with the creation of new, lifestyle-enhancing benefits for WeSalute members. WeSalute works with a coalition of Fortune 500 partners who are travel industry leaders, top brand-name retailers, and major service providers offering the verification technology to seamlessly authenticate their customer's military status and protect their military offers from fraud and dilution, while delivering A Real Thank You® to the men and women who have given so much to protect our freedoms. Visit http://www.WeSalute.com.

Media Contact

Roy Asfar, WeSalute, 18668382774, [email protected], www.wesalute.com

SOURCE WeSalute