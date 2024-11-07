WeSalute Honors Military Service with Annual "Heroes Meet Heroes" Event

"For 25 years, WeSalute has been dedicated to honoring the men and women who have answered the call to serve,. This year's 'Heroes Meet Heroes' event is a special tribute to Captain Paul "Bud" Bucha, a Medal of Honor recipient and longtime member of the WeSalute Advisory Board." Post this

"For 25 years, WeSalute has been dedicated to honoring the men and women who have answered the call to serve," said H. Scott Higgins, a Vietnam War Veteran, and Co-Founder and Chairman of WeSalute. "This year's 'Heroes Meet Heroes' event is a special tribute to Captain Paul "Bud" Bucha, a Medal of Honor recipient and longtime member of the WeSalute Advisory Board. A close friend, Bud represented the true spirit of service, both on the battlefield and in civilian life. His commitment to excellence, teamwork, and perseverance embodied the very spirit of America. He will be greatly missed."

This year's event comes thanks to the proud support of Presenting Sponsor Avis Budget Group, and additional patriotic sponsors, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, 1-800-Flowers.com, IMAX, and Brookdale Senior Living.

"We're proud to call 'Heroes Meet Heroes' one of the longest running live & virtual events for Veterans Day, backed by loyal partners, and we are thrilled to bring it again live exclusively for our members," Higgins added.

Special guest honorees & speakers include:

U.S. Olympic two-time gold medalist, Swimming, & Emmy Award-winning sports broadcaster Donna de Varona

And...

Brandon Aronson , U.S. Navy Veteran, U.S. Naval Academy '12, CEO, The Military Veteran,

, U.S. Air Force Veteran, U.S. Olympian, world record holder in the Long Jump, and Lt. Gen. Martin Steele (RET.), U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, former Marine Corps Chief Operating Officer, former CEO of the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum and a longtime member of the WeSalute Advisory Board.

Moderated by:

Scott Higgins, Co-Founder & Chairman, WeSalute (founded as Veterans Advantage)

U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam

About WeSalute

WeSalute, founded as Veterans Advantage, PBC, a registered public benefit corporation, is a military marketing, media and technology company with a socially responsible mission of delivering greater respect, recognition, and rewards to its members and their families for service to our country. Co-founded in 1999 by Scott Higgins, a Vietnam War Veteran, and Lin Higgins, the proud daughter of a U.S. Marine. WeSalute provides a platform for companies to create and promote exclusive offers for their customers who are active-duty military, veterans, and their families. Our WeSalute team is passionate about advocating for the creation of new, lifestyle-enhancing benefits for our members with WeSalute+, our premium subscription plan, and redeemed with the secure WeSalute+ Card ID. We work with our Fortune 500 partner coalition of travel industry leaders, top brand-name retailers, and major service providers offering technology to seamlessly verify their customer's military status and protect their offers from fraud and dilution, while delivering A Real Thank You® to the men and women who have given so much to protect our freedoms.

Media Contact

Roy Asfar, WeSalute, 18668382774, [email protected], www.WeSalute.com

SOURCE WeSalute