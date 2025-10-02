Wesley Chapel Home Auction to Fund Fight Against Human Trafficking

"This is more than a real estate transaction—it's a chance for the buyer to play a role in advancing freedom and justice across the globe." Post this

The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath property will not only provide its new owners with a beautiful home in one of Florida's most desirable communities but also help fuel IJM's worldwide mission. IJM works in more than 30 communities to rescue victims, bring criminals to justice and strengthen local justice systems so they can protect the vulnerable. Funds raised through this sale will directly support these life-changing initiatives.

"We are honored to be entrusted with this sale and to channel the proceeds into a mission as vital as International Justice Mission," said Richard Kruse, Managing Partner of Gryphon USA. "This is more than a real estate transaction—it's a chance for the buyer to play a role in advancing freedom and justice across the globe."

The Wesley Chapel property offers modern living with four spacious bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a functional floor plan ideal for families. Buyers will gain more than a home—they will be making an investment in human dignity and global justice.

Auction details and bidding information are available at www.gryphonusa.com.

For more information about the property sale, please contact Richard Kruse at 614-774-4118 or [email protected], or visit www.gryphonusa.com.

To learn more about the work of International Justice Mission, or to donate, visit www.IJM.org.

About Gryphon USA

Gryphon USA is a leader in real estate auctions and asset disposition, with offices in Ohio and Florida and affiliates nationwide. The firm specializes in managing complex property and business liquidations, court-supervised sales, and expedited marketing programs.

About International Justice Mission

International Justice Mission (IJM) is a global organization that protects people in poverty from violence. IJM partners with local authorities to combat trafficking, slavery, violence against women and children, and police abuse of power. Through rescue, restoration, and justice system reform, IJM works to ensure safety and freedom for the most vulnerable.

