Wesley Griffin Appointed as The Executive Director of The Collective Gain Foundation Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024

"We are thrilled to welcome Wesley as the Executive Director of the Collective Gain Foundation," said Christian Lane, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. "His extensive experience in leveraging resources for social good and his innovative approach to community development make him an ideal leader to steer our organization towards greater achievements."

The Collective Gain Foundation was founded by brothers Christian, Joseph, and Patrick Lane in 2021 after having built and sold Praecipio Consulting, a successful technology and process frameworks consulting firm with a focus on Atlassian software. Praecipio Consulting specialized in scaling teams and enterprises. The brothers recognize the urgency to apply this to organizations and projects helping those projects reach sustainable, scaled impact. The Collective Gain Foundation is committed to bringing the capabilities leveraged by modern businesses and enterprises to accelerate these organizations' impact.

With previous roles encompassing philanthropy, corporate finance, and go to market strategy, Wesley's expertise will guide the Foundation's efforts in fundraising, board member selection, project investment identification, and building partnerships globally.

"I am honored to take on the role of Executive Director at the Collective Gain Foundation," said Wesley. "I am excited to collaborate with the Board of Directors and community partners to amplify our impact and drive meaningful change in communities globally."

As the Executive Director, Wesley will lead the Foundation's strategic initiatives, forge key partnerships, and spearhead efforts to expand the Foundation's global reach and effectiveness in fostering sustainable growth and social transformation.

About The Collective Gain Foundation:

The Collective Gain Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The Collective Gain Foundation's mission is to accelerate progress in saving and protecting the earth's resources for current and future generations. It will accomplish its mission by making direct and indirect investments of time, energy, expertise, networks, and capital into projects, organizations, and land.

For more information about The Collective Gain Foundation, please visit https://thecollectivegain.org/ or contact [email protected]

Media Contact

Christian Lane, The Collective Gain Foundation, 1 512-200-2663, [email protected], https://thecollectivegain.org/

