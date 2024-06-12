Wesley Parker inspires the next generation to build a better life through education in new memoir

Author draws from his life experiences to inspire others to pursue education and overcome challenges

EDMONTON, AB, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New release "Education For Better Life: A Difficult Life" (published by Archway Publishing) from Wesley Parker encourages younger generation to begin building a better life through education. In this memoir, the author underscores the importance of attending school and earning diplomas to secure better jobs, successful businesses, and achieve life goals.

"This book is a diary entry of my life. It's an essay. I have endured many hardships and challenges that I would like to discuss. This book is giving me the space and window to do so," Parker explains.

"Education For Better Life: A Difficult Life" presents the unique perspective of a modern man discussing contemporary issues such as racism, discrimination, and police brutality. Unlike other narratives that often reflect past viewpoints, Parker's experiences resonate with today's readers, addressing the shared hardships many face in the current era. By sharing his story, the author hopes to inspire a new generation to pursue education, overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams.

"I want them to learn a lesson, and the lesson is to stay away from trouble and to stay away from committing crimes," the author states. "I want to teach people that there are better ways to fight adversaries. I also hope my readers take away the teachings I have been taught about patience, love, and commitment."

"Education For Better Life: A Difficult Life"

By Wesley Parker

About the Author

Wesley Parker is an author from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He has written two books. The first book is inspired by freedom fighters like Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, and Tommy Douglas.

