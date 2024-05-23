Wesley Witsken Joins Full Sail Partners to Enhance CRM and Blackbox Connector Services

"His dedication to innovation in automation will undoubtedly enhance our client solutions, especially in Blackbox Connector implementations." Post this

Wesley's unique blend of skills provides a valuable perspective for integrating technology with marketing strategies as a CRM Consultant. In this role, he will be pivotal in meeting the growing demand within the A&E industry for advanced marketing technology systems. Marketers increasingly seek experts who can navigate CRM solutions and facilitate connections with external systems. Wesley's commitment to continuous learning and his adaptability positions him ideally to lead our clients through these evolving technological landscapes.

"Wesley Witsken's appointment as CRM Consultant represents a strategic move for our team. His diverse skill set, passion for continuous learning, and proficiency in programming languages bring a dynamic edge to our team. His dedication to innovation in automation will undoubtedly enhance our client solutions, especially in Blackbox Connector implementations. We are excited to welcome Wesley as his adaptability and forward-thinking approach align seamlessly with our commitment to delivering top-notch services," noted Sarah Gonnella, VP of Marketing & Sales.

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.

