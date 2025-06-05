Wesley Witsken Steps Up to Become Senior CRM Consultant at Full Sail Partners

Wesley's enthusiasm for developing quality solutions for clients and taking challenges head on paves the way for his promotion

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail Partners, a Deltek Premier Partner, is happy to announce the promotion of Wesley Witsken to Senior CRM Consultant. In his new position, he will be taking on additional CRM projects as well as more of a lead role in our marketing connector discussions for Blackbox Connector. Moreover, Wesley will continue working with clients on their journey to Deltek Vantagepoint.

Over the last year as a CRM Consultant with Full Sail Partners, Wesley has truly taken the initiative in developing solutions for clients. He has a distinctive blend of CRM expertise and custom development experience which gives him a unique perspective when it comes to approaching client challenges. Due to this, he's able to be remarkably creative in solutions when meeting with clients.

"Wesley continues to bring a dynamic edge to our CRM team. He embraces any of the challenges that come his way with excitement and enthusiasm," stated Amanda Roussel, Principal CRM Consultant. "This promotion is the next clear step in his CRM Consulting pathway."

Wesley brings great enthusiasm to his work, and it shows in meetings with clients as well as with colleagues. He is always up for a challenge and ready to collaborate. Furthermore, his eagerness to reach further into Deltek's capabilities allows clients to see even more value in their ERP. Impressively, Wesley has developed dashboarding skills and solutions to showcase more KPIs and datapoints upon logging into Vantagepoint which is a great benefit to clients.

"Every client brings a new puzzle to solve, and Deltek Vantagepoint gives me the tools to solve it creatively and effectively," noted Wesley Witsken. "I'm passionate about continuous learning and excited about the growing potential of integrations, especially through platforms like Full Sail Partners' Blackbox Connector."

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions, and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.

