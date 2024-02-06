West Bay Sanitary District joins the California Purchasing Group

West Bay Sanitary District invites all potential vendors to register online. Post this

"By joining many of our fellow local agencies as part of the California Purchasing Group, we are part of a larger community that allows vendors to seek bid opportunities from agencies throughout the state including, municipalities, special districts, and counties," states Sergio Ramirez, General Manager of West Bay Sanitary District. "By having one centralized location, distribution of bids has become so much easier and allows us to reach a large number of new vendors as well as our existing ones, which not only increases competition but provides our local vendors with more business opportunities."

Once registered, vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information instantly. In addition, the California Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry and all addenda associated with those bids. A robust National Institute of Governmental Purchasing (NIGP) code category list allows vendors registering to find the correct codes and receive matched bids.

Vendors looking for assistance registering on the California Purchasing Group can visit: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/california/westbaysanitarydistrict or may contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local California government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the California Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About West Bay Sanitary District:

West Bay Sanitary District provides wastewater collection and conveyance services to the City of Menlo Park, Atherton, and Portola Valley, and areas of East Palo Alto, Woodside and unincorporated San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. The District conveys raw wastewater, via the Menlo Park Pump Station and force main, to Silicon Valley Clean Water (SVCW) for treatment and discharge to the San Francisco Bay.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the California Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

