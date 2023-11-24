West Coast Florida Apartment Complex Goes with Penetron Integral Concrete Protection over Membrane System

Once construction was completed, the general contractor stated that switching to PENETRON ADMIX SB saved them around 4-6 weeks of construction time. Post this

Designed by Flux Architects, the Riverside6 housing complex offers 80 affordable housing units for citizens living in Bradenton. The five-story complex comprises four floors of 1-3-bedroom apartments (600-1,100 ft2 / 55-100 m2), over one level of covered parking, a rooftop terrace, and a first-floor lobby. Amenities include a children's playground, fitness center, and clubhouse. The complex also has 4,000 ft2 (364 m2) of retail space on the building's bottom floor.

"The overall structure of Riverside6 is made of concrete to ensure an enhanced level of stability for the building during Florida's notorious hurricane season," adds Darrin Vogeli, Penetron Account Manager for Florida.

Originally, a waterproofing membrane system was specified by Hennessey Construction, the general contractor, to protect the below-grade elevator pit from the high hydrostatic pressure encountered at the construction site.

"Working together with Cemex, the ready-mix concrete supplier, Penetron showed how adding PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, to the concrete mix would result in significant savings in time, labor and materials," adds Darrin Vogeli. "The specifications for the elevator pit were converted from a waterproofing membrane system to PENETRON ADMIX SB."

Once mixed into the concrete, the proprietary chemicals in PENETRON ADMIX SB react with moisture and concrete minerals to form insoluble crystals throughout the entire concrete matrix. The insoluble crystals forming within the cracks and voids of the concrete matrix reduce concrete permeability, ensure corrosion mitigation, and provide self-healing abilities to seal hairline cracks over the service life of the structure.

Darrin Vogeli notes: "Once construction was completed, the general contractor stated that switching to PENETRON ADMIX SB saved them around 4-6 weeks of construction time!"

Once construction was completed, the general contractor stated that switching to PENETRON ADMIX SB saved them around 4-6 weeks of construction time.

