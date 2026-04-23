West Coast Self-Storage of Vancouver Announces Major Expansion

East Vancouver, WA residents and businesses now have access to more heated and drive-up storage at West Coast Self-Storage of Vancouver following the completion of a major facility expansion. The project adds new capacity and upgraded features designed to improve convenience, access, and flexibility for customers.
VANCOUVER, Wash., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- West Coast Self-Storage of Vancouver has completed a major expansion at its SE 164th Avenue facility, significantly increasing storage capacity to help meet continued demand in East Vancouver and surrounding communities. With the expansion complete, the property now offers 885 storage units across 77,472 square feet.
Located at 501 SE 164th Ave in Vancouver, just north of SE Mill Plain Blvd, West Coast Self-Storage of Vancouver serves customers in East Vancouver and nearby neighborhoods with a wide range of storage options for household, business, and moving-related needs.
The expansion includes heated storage units, drive-up storage, two elevators, new cameras, Opentech access control, fenced and gated access, and app-enabled access features through the West Coast Self-Storage app.
The new building was constructed by Perlo Construction of Tualatin, Oregon. The completed expansion added 417 units totaling 32,040 square feet.
"This expansion allows us to better serve the growing storage needs of the Vancouver community," said Kevin Pinkstaff, West Coast Self-Storage District Manager. "By adding more units and a broader range of storage options, we're making it easier for residents and businesses alike to find the kind of space, convenience, and features they're looking for."
West Coast Self-Storage of Vancouver already offered amenities such as heated storage, business storage, online rentals, a covered loading area, moving supplies, and personalized gate access. The expansion builds on that foundation and strengthens the facility's position as a trusted storage option for customers throughout the area.
For more information about West Coast Self-Storage of Vancouver, visit the facility's webpage or call (360) 256-6999.
About West Coast Self-Storage
Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions. To learn more about the company's self-storage property management services, visit SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Media Contact
Derek Hines, West Coast Self-Storage, 1 971-371-3734, [email protected], https://www.westcoastselfstorage.com/
SOURCE West Coast Self-Storage
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