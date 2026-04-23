West Coast Self-Storage of Vancouver Announces Major Expansion

This project expands our ability to serve East Vancouver with more storage choices and modern customer-focused features. Post this

The expansion includes heated storage units, drive-up storage, two elevators, new cameras, Opentech access control, fenced and gated access, and app-enabled access features through the West Coast Self-Storage app.

The new building was constructed by Perlo Construction of Tualatin, Oregon. The completed expansion added 417 units totaling 32,040 square feet.

"This expansion allows us to better serve the growing storage needs of the Vancouver community," said Kevin Pinkstaff, West Coast Self-Storage District Manager. "By adding more units and a broader range of storage options, we're making it easier for residents and businesses alike to find the kind of space, convenience, and features they're looking for."

West Coast Self-Storage of Vancouver already offered amenities such as heated storage, business storage, online rentals, a covered loading area, moving supplies, and personalized gate access. The expansion builds on that foundation and strengthens the facility's position as a trusted storage option for customers throughout the area.

For more information about West Coast Self-Storage of Vancouver, visit the facility's webpage or call (360) 256-6999.

About West Coast Self-Storage

Headquartered in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage manages a growing portfolio of self-storage facilities across the Western United States. The company specializes in providing professional storage management, superior customer service, and innovative storage solutions. To learn more about the company's self-storage property management services, visit SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.

Media Contact

Derek Hines, West Coast Self-Storage, 1 971-371-3734, [email protected], https://www.westcoastselfstorage.com/

SOURCE West Coast Self-Storage