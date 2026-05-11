West End Place Apartments in Lancaster, PA Celebrate Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

"We're proud to partner with Washington Place Equities in helping transition this landmark property into a vibrant residential community while honoring the history and connections so many people associate with it." Post this

"West End Place represents an exciting new chapter for a property that has long been part of Lancaster's identity," said Melissa Gambuto, President of WPM Real Estate Management's Multifamily Real Estate Division. "We're proud to partner with Washington Place Equities in helping transition this landmark property into a vibrant residential community while honoring the history and connections so many people associate with it."

For many Lancaster residents, the former St. Joseph's Hospital carries deep community connections and personal memories. Throughout the redevelopment process, project partners remained mindful of the building's significance to the Lancaster community.

During construction, crews discovered a simple Christmas tree structure on the rooftop, a tradition long associated with the former hospital. The tree was illuminated during the holiday season, drawing an overwhelmingly positive response from the community. West End Place plans to continue the tradition moving forward.

"That moment was a reminder of how connected people still feel to this building," Gambuto said. "There's a strong sense of history here, and it's meaningful to carry forward those traditions that the greater community remembers."

Participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony was Lancaster City Mayor Jaime Arroyo. "I am grateful for the investment that has been made in our community" said Arroyo, "for the investment that has been made in an intentional way…keeping a structure that has been so important for the Lancaster community for decades."

WPM Real Estate Management will oversee property management and operations for West End Place, where residents will enjoy modern amenities, including a fitness center, rooftop terrace, resident gathering spaces, and convenient access to Lancaster's dining, shopping, and cultural destinations. West End Place is now leasing. For more information, visit the property website at www.westendplaceapts.com

About WPM Real Estate Management:

WPM Real Estate Management provides property management for over 26,000 homes and 50,000 people in the Mid-Atlantic region, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Virginia. It holds designations as an Accredited Management Organization® (AMO®) and an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC®). The company's primary focus is residential: multifamily, condominium, senior housing, student housing, and homeowner association communities. WPM has ranked on the Baltimore Business Journal List of Largest Residential Property Management Companies in the Baltimore Area year over year. The firm also has been recognized as one of Baltimore's Top Workplaces by The Baltimore Sun, ranking among the top large employers for 14 consecutive years. The company employs over 500 employees across more than 150 properties.

For more information about WPM Real Estate Management, visit the WPM website at www.wpmllc.com.

Media Contact

Brent Gratton, WPM Real Estate Management, 1 4437967450, [email protected], WPM Real Estate Management

SOURCE WPM Real Estate Management