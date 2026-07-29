West Fourth Agency and Sprouthouse Agency Partner to Deliver Integrated Communications and Growth Marketing Solutions

West Fourth Agency has expanded its communications, public relations, and brand development capabilities through a strategic partnership with Sprouthouse Agency, growing its team to 30 full-time specialists. Clients now have a single agency partner for PR, brand strategy, paid media, search, lifecycle marketing, and performance analytics—all managed seamlessly through West Fourth.
NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- West Fourth Agency—the award-winning communications, brand development, and integrated public relations firm—today announced a key partnership with Sprouthouse Agency to tap into their strategic growth experts led by Founder and CEO Melany Robinson. The partnership marks a significant evolution for West Fourth as it expands its integrated marketing capabilities. Together, the agencies will provide clients with a seamless blend of brand-building and performance marketing expertise.
The expanded service offerings include:
- Paid Media & Audience Acquisition
- Search Engine Marketing (SEM)
- Social Media Strategy & Content Development
- Lifecycle & Email Marketing
- Customer Retention & Loyalty Programs
- Performance Analytics & Reporting
- Website Optimization & Conversion Strategy
- eCommerce Strategy & Management
The partnership between West Fourth and Sprouthouse establishes a collective of communications, content, paid media, and marketing specialists, aimed at meeting growing demand for integrated marketing that pairs brand building with measurable results. West Fourth brings brand strategy, communications, and public relations; Sprouthouse adds audience growth, paid media, search and lifecycle marketing, and customer retention.
Founded by Meg Puglisi, West Fourth Agency has built a reputation for being thought leaders in the hospitality and lifestyle space, combining global brand experience with a tailored and savvy approach to create authentic, tone-setting buzz for their clients. Through this partnership with Sprouthouse, the agency will now offer a robust set of growth marketing services designed to support every stage of the customer journey—from awareness and acquisition to conversion, retention, and loyalty.
"Our clients increasingly need marketing programs that connect brand awareness to business performance," said Puglisi. "This partnership allows us to bring together best-in-class communications, content, and growth marketing expertise, helping clients reach customers at every possible touchpoint."
"Consumers experience brands through an ever-growing number of channels that divide attention, so your marketing strategy needs to meet your audience where it already is," added Robinson. "The strongest growth happens when storytelling, content, paid media, email marketing, and the customer experience work together. Our partnership with West Fourth allows us to build more connected marketing ecosystems for clients that are focused on engagement alongside tangible outcomes."
This partnership reflects a broader shift within the marketing industry where earned media, brand strategy, social content, paid media, search marketing, and retention efforts increasingly work together to drive business performance. By integrating these disciplines into a unified offering, West Fourth Agency is uniquely positioned to help clients navigate an increasingly complex consumer journey while maximizing return on investment across channels.
Media Contact
Megan Puglisi, West Fourth Agency, 1 3017128678, [email protected], www.westfourthagency.com
SOURCE West Fourth Agency
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