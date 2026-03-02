West Hartford Author to Share Practical Guidance on Connecting with Loved Ones Living with Dementia

John Scully, Author of Visited Mom Today, to Speak at Benchmark at South Farms on March 5

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- West Hartford resident John Scully understands firsthand the heartbreak—and hope—of loving someone living with dementia.

For the final eight years of her life, Scully's mother was nonverbal. During her 13 years in a nursing home, he struggled to find meaningful ways to connect with her and with other residents—until he discovered approaches that changed everything.

Now, Scully shares those lessons in his acclaimed book, Visited Mom Today: Conversations Through the Lens of Alzheimer's and Dementia (Green Heart Living Press, 2024), offering families practical tools and renewed perspective on what connection can look like—even in the face of memory loss.

On March 5 at 2 p.m., Scully will speak at Benchmark at South Farms, an assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community in Middletown. During the program, he will offer inspiration, practical communication strategies, encouragement and even moments of humor for families navigating dementia.

More than 200,000 people in Connecticut are impacted by dementia, whether living with the disease themselves or caring for someone who is. Scully's message centers on stepping into the world of a loved one with memory impairment rather than trying to pull them back into ours.

At Benchmark at South Farms, fostering meaningful human connection is central to daily life. Associates in the community's secure Mind & Memory Care neighborhood are specially trained in effective communication techniques, including Benchmark's nationally award-winning Connect First program, which helps cultivate belonging, purpose and engagement for residents living with dementia.

Caregivers are welcome to bring loved ones with dementia as supportive care will be provided during the program.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Karen Rorke at 203.824.1172 or email [email protected].

