West Michigan Based Investor Groups Announce Acquisition of Volta Power Systems' Assets; Launch VOLTAGEN

The asset acquisition and new venture launch ensures that the company's talented Holland workforce remains paired with West Michigan ownership that brings energy, resources, and a long-term vision to the new company. Voltagen will operate and manufacture at the state-of-the-art facility at 12550 Superior Ct., Holland, MI 49424. The building is being purchased under a separate transaction, ensuring Voltagen can meet the needs of customers without a gap in service.

Douglas Kessler, President & Operating Partner of Voltagen, emphasized that the customer base will be Voltagen's top priority. "Our priority is to serve customers with energy solutions they can trust. By strengthening our capabilities and expanding into new markets, Voltagen will deliver the reliability and performance our customers demand," Kessler said."We have a sharp team of engineering and manufacturing professionals who are equally excited to continue providing innovative energy solutions for our industrial, mobile, and specialty power applications."

Echoing that sentiment, Steve Barnes, Partner & CEO of GR Venture Capital, highlighted the opportunity to build on Volta's strong foundation. "This is a great opportunity to take an amazing product and give it new energy," Barnes said. "There are a lot of talented people that will be coming over to Voltagen and we are excited to give them tools to continue to innovate in the alternative energy solutions market."

For Garry VonMyhr, CEO of VonMyhr Ventures, the acquisition reflects both continuity and progress. "Our vision is to honor what Volta Power Systems created while providing a fresh start and investing for the future. Voltagen is here to grow, serve, and provide customers with dependable, sustainable energy solutions for years to come," VonMyhr said.

Voltagen will focus on designing, building, and servicing power-dense, energy-storage solutions to assist and replace fossil-fuel generators, while saving both space and the environment. Alongside its core high-density power systems, the company will also expand service, parts, and industrial power offerings, helping customers meet evolving energy challenges with confidence.

Voltagen, LLC designs, builds, and services advanced energy-storage solutions that replace or complement fossil-fuel generators with compact, sustainable, and power-dense systems. Based in Holland, Michigan, Voltagen builds on the legacy of Volta Power Systems while expanding into new markets and product innovations.

