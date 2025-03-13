West Michigan Colleges Team Up to Address Nursing Workforce Needs in Healthcare

West MI BSN Connect creates a seamless pathway for ADN graduates to earn their BSN locally, addressing the critical nursing shortage and ensuring students have the support they need to succeed. Post this

West MI BSN Connect will also focus on maximizing student success, with the following strategies:

Maintaining and delivering a curriculum that transfers into partner BSN programs.

Engaging in co-branding and targeted recruitment efforts.

Providing enhanced student services, including academic support, coaching, mentoring, financial aid counseling, and access to college/university resources.

Offering financial relief through scholarships and by waiving application and transcript fees for GRCC students in the ADN-to-BSN pipeline.

Monitoring and refining strategies through data analysis of program enrollment, student outcomes, and completion rates.

In addition, GRCC and its partners will meet regularly to evaluate program effectiveness and discuss opportunities for enhanced employer partnerships. These partnership meetings will focus on areas such as clinical placements, staff diversity and support for ADN graduates, including scholarships, tuition reimbursement, and clinical placements. Employers will also collaborate in recruitment efforts aimed at incumbent workers looking to further their education in nursing.

This initiative underscores GRCC's commitment to increasing educational access, reducing barriers to degree completion and helping local employers meet their staffing needs in the healthcare industry.

For more information about West MI BSN Connect and upcoming opportunities, please visit GRCC's website.

About Grand Rapids Community College

GRCC was established in 1914 – Michigan's first community college – and is focused on making college education accessible and affordable. Classes are scheduled weekdays, evenings and Saturdays in Grand Rapids, Holland and Online. We offer traditional liberal arts and occupational career pathways, adult education courses and skilled training courses and apprenticeships.

About Davenport University

Davenport University offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs that empower students with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their chosen careers.

About Ferris State University

Ferris State University is a public institution dedicated to providing students with a diverse and innovative education in a supportive and collaborative learning environment.

About Grand Valley State University

Grand Valley State University offers a wide range of academic programs and research opportunities, with a commitment to student success, community engagement and leadership in higher education.

Contact:

Lyndsie Post

Grand Rapids Community College

6162344213

[email protected]

http://grcc.edu

Mary Eilleen Lyon

Davenport University

616-560-2548

[email protected]

http://davenport.edu

SOURCE Grand Rapids Community College