West Palm Beach AI Expert to Host Exclusive Workshop on Automated Lead Generation for Local Business Owners

"Come see AI in action that translates into dollars," said Bell, an AI and automation expert who has helped hundreds of businesses build profitable digital marketing campaigns generating over $100 million in sales. "Business owners are losing 60 to 80 percent of their leads simply because they can't follow up fast enough. We're going to change that."

The workshop addresses a critical challenge facing professional service providers: 78 percent of business goes to whoever responds first, not necessarily the best or cheapest option. For many small business owners juggling client work and operations, manual lead follow-up has become a growth bottleneck.

Bell's system uses AI to contact leads within 60 seconds, qualify prospects automatically, and book appointments without human intervention—effectively replacing the need for a $50,000-$80,000 annual salesperson investment.

Workshop attendees will learn:

The AI Lead Machine Framework: A four-part system for generating qualified leads automatically

How to generate first leads within 48 hours using Facebook and Instagram

Implementation of AI follow-up systems that work 24/7

Live demonstration of a real West Palm Beach business's lead generation system in action

Step-by-step roadmap for implementation within 14 days

The workshop is designed for business owners who are tired of the feast-or-famine cycle of referral-only marketing and want predictable, scalable lead generation. Bell's clients have generated 30-40 new paying clients monthly using these strategies.

Attendance is limited to 30 business owners to maintain an intimate learning environment and ensure personalized attention. Registration closes Friday, December 12, 2025, or when capacity is reached.

"While your competitors are sleeping, your AI system is working," Bell explained. "That's the difference between businesses that are struggling to keep up and those dominating their local market."

The workshop will include live demonstrations with media welcome to attend and record. Bell will showcase actual AI conversations, real-time bookings, and measurable results from active systems.

Tickets are $47 and available at https://samaiworkshop.com. Business owners unable to attend in person may transfer their ticket to another professional.

Social Ads Mentor, founded by Sam Bell III, specializes in AI-powered marketing automation and lead generation systems for professional service providers. The company has helped hundreds of businesses implement profitable digital marketing campaigns, generating over $100 million in combined sales. Bell is recognized as an expert in AI automation, helping South Florida business owners increase contact rates and qualified appointments through innovative technology solutions.

Sam Bell III, Social Ads Mentor LLC, 1 (561) 223-9635, [email protected]

