West Pine 43 LLC Announces Strategic Partnership With Artoriatech - Ai Powered Intelligence Gathering Application

WEST PALM, Fla., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- West Pine 43 LLC announces strategic partnership with Artoriatech, open source, AI- powered intelligence gathering application SITREP, allowing anyone to put themselves in the seat of an intelligence analyst and track events around the world as they happen. Featuring daily briefs for countries across the world, real time alerts for ongoing conflicts, all built into an intuitive and streamline interface allowing you to seamlessly monitor several countries at once through your handheld device. CEO West Pine Asset Management, Kevin Pellegrini "The global landscape has never been more interconnected and fast changing. We are excited to utilize this sophisticated software powered by ai intelligence gathering."

[email protected]

