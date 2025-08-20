Yubikey, a leader in setting global standards for authentication, making the internet safer for everyone.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yubikey, a leader in setting global standards for authentication, making the internet safer for everyone. The company partnership program includes Coinbase, Microsoft, Ebay, Dropbox, Amazon, Dyson,Kry, Citrix, X and others. Yubikey, creator of Fido offers the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi factor authentication (MFA) making secure login easy and available for everyone. Implementing a zero trust framework, 'never trust, alway verify'. CEO of West Pine 43 LLC, "Yubikey supporter for years and continue advocating for a zero trust world for all".

