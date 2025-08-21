West Pine 43 LLC Kevin Pellegrini Takes Stake In Dominari Holdings Inc

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Services CEO Kevin Pellegrini acquires holding in Dominari Holdings (DOMH), initial purchase 10,067 shares. Dominari has shifted strategies towards growth assets and crypto. Pellegrini's vote of confidence comes amid broader trend of investors acquiring positions in the new asset class.

