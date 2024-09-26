PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- West Pine 43 LLC (WP), an RIA designed to meet the needs of high net worth clients, family offices, and institutions. West Pine Asset Management adds $25m Ex Merrill Wirehouse Advisor Team. West Pine CEO Kevin Pellegrini says "We started the engagement last year and we're ready and think the implementation will be seamless." When it comes to advisor hiring and the M&A market for registered investment advisor firms, the era of opportunistic deals driven by accelerating valuations and scarcity premiums among professional buyers has passed and we've enter a phase where creativity on both sides of the table has become the magic. However, with interest rates lowered for first time in four years, we should see a resurgence in spending and an increase in Capital Expenditures (CapEx) leading to greater deal activity ahead. We've seen smaller firms completing half of the deals in the last five of seven years due to fact that they often sell at a discount and are relatively easy to integrate. Overall 2024 is on track to see an improvement from year prior. Market, economic or political developments can influence activity. Still 2025 should see a nice increase in deal making activity for the entire industry as well as others.

