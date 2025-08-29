West Pine Asset Management Continues Nationwide Expansion With Field Of Dreams Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- West Pine Asset Management Continues Nationwide Expansion With Next Gen 'Field Of Dreams Program'

West Pine 43 LLC (WP), a Registered Investment Advisor, prioritizes next gen relationships as the baby boomer population ages and firm bridges the gap. For valued clients, parent/guardian may open account on their children behalf aged 13 to 17. Child must have the last four digits of their Social Security number, plus one form of ID. The suggested amount $30,000 deposit limit per calendar year. Investment limited to most US stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, reits and some international equities. Parents can monitor activity online and through monthly statements and trade confirmations.

Once individual qualifies to be legal adult, accounts transitioned to advisory brokerage account.

About West Pine 43 LLC

West Pine 43 LLC is a registered investment advisor offering full financial planning and asset management services to high net worth, corporate retirement plans, endowments, and charitable foundations. The firm's core principle is bringing value-added investments and financial planning to help its clients. For more info, please visit our website.

