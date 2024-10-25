West Pine Asset Management Names Rich Rao Deputy General Counsel & Head Of Tax As Firm Expands It's Wealth Management Capabilities

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- West Pine Asset Management is a registered investment advisor & financial planning firm. They are naming Rich Rao as Deputy General Counsel & Tax. West Pine Asset Management continues to expand their wealth management capabilities. Rich will report directly to CEO, Kevin Pellegrini.

About West Pine:

West Pine 43 LLC is a registered investment advisor offering full financial planning and asset management services to high net worth, corporate retirement plans, endowments, and charitable foundations. The firm's core principle is bringing value-added investments and financial planning to help its clients. For more info, please visit our website. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where West Pine 43 LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by unless a client service agreement is in place. The commentary in the aforementioned websites reflects the personal opinions, viewpoints, and analyses of the provided by West Pine 43 LLC. Nothing on these websites should be construed as, and may not be used in connection with, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or hold an interest in any security or investment product. The views reflected in the commentary are subject to change at any time without notice. West Pine 43 LLC manages its clients' accounts using a variety of investment techniques and strategies, which are not necessarily discussed in the commentary. Investments in securities involve the risk of loss. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. To determine which investments may be appropriate for you, consult your financial advisor prior to investing

Media Contact

Walker Creative, West Pine 43 LLC, 1 2129700043, info@wpine43.com, wpine43.com

SOURCE West Pine 43 LLC