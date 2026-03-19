West Plains, Missouri Stormwater Overflow System Uses Penetron Technology to Maximize Service Life

By blocking moisture and chemicals present in effluent from penetrating into the concrete, PENETRON ADMIX SB helps prevent corrosion of the embedded reinforcing steel – maximizing the service life of the new structures. Post this

"To reduce peak flow volumes that can overwhelm the sewage system in West Plains during weather events, a comprehensive municipal upgrade effort was launched," explains Patrick O'Brien, Western Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "The resulting Stormwater Basins project encompassed the construction of the Galloway Detention Basins to handle any overflow and a new earthen dam to improve stormwater management at Galloway Creek."

The Galloway Detention Basin retention tank, a below-grade concrete tank structure, holds stormwater runoff to reduce peak flow volumes in the downstream system until it can be forwarded to the West Plains wastewater treatment plant for processing. The dam consists of an earthen embankment and cast-in-place concrete principle and auxiliary spillways. Both were constructed by John Adams Construction, the project's general contractor.

Because detention tank structures are exposed to chemicals present in storm water, pressure changes, and harsh weather conditions, an untreated concrete structure can rapidly degrade, threatening the tank's structural integrity.

"Thanks to its proven waterproofing performance, practical soluble bag packaging, and immediate availability, PENETRON ADMIX SB was specified to treat the ready-mix concrete for both the Galloway Detention Basin retention tank and the concrete spillways of the earthen dam," adds Patrick O'Brien.

Once added to the concrete mix by Stewart Morrison, the ready-mix concrete supplier, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX SB generated a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the treated concrete. These crystals permanently self-heal and seal micro-cracks, pores, and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction. The concrete is now impermeable.

"By blocking moisture and chemicals present in effluent from penetrating into the concrete, PENETRON ADMIX SB helps prevent corrosion of the embedded reinforcing steel – maximizing the service life of the new structures," concludes Patrick O'Brien.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on PENETRON crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: [email protected] or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group