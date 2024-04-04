West River Self-Help Investment Plan (SHIP) and NHP Foundation (NHPF) Commence Construction on Rev. Curtis M. Cofield II Estates

"We celebrate projects like Rev. Curtis M. Cofield II Estates providing much-needed affordable and deeply affordable units and doing so in a way that prioritizes the community and environmental sustainability," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. Post this

Connecticut Department of Housing (DOH)

Connecticut Housing Finance Authority (CHFA)

Connecticut Office of Brownfield Remediation / Department of Economic & Community Development (Applicant received support for this project from the Community Investment Fund 2030 of the State of Connecticut .)

.) United States Department of Housing and Urban Development

The City of New Haven

Elm City Communities / New Haven Housing Authority

The Glendower Group

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

(RBC) Citizens Bank

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (FHLBB)

(FHLBB) Eversource

"Breaking ground on the affordable homes that will be available at Curtis Cofield Estates II required a shared vision and hard work by many public and private entities dedicated to the true spirit of community development in New Haven," said HUD New England Administrator Juana B. Matias. "I am very pleased that a variety of HUD programs and funding – including HOME, ARPA, Project-Based Vouchers and nearly $2 million in National Housing Trust Funds – helped make this development feasible, and I congratulate Mayor Elicker, the state Department of Housing , the New Haven Housing Authority and NHPF for their leadership and efforts to provide future residents with new affordable, service-enriched homes."

The development is in one of New Haven's priority Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Areas known as the Route 34 Revitalization Plan to connect neighborhoods to Downtown. It is being completed as part of New Haven's Downtown Crossing project, Redevelopment of the Route 34 Corridor and Hill to Downtown Community Plan.

A key component of the Comprehensive Plan for the Hill/West River neighborhood is the development of affordable housing communities combined with retail, services, and amenities that improve quality of life for residents.

"With Curtis Cofield II Estates, the City is making a strong statement about growing together and reconnecting communities long divided by the never-completed Route 34 expressway. Our partners at NHPF and the West River SHIP have not only focused on project delivery, but also on restoring a sense of community," said Michael Piscitelli, Economic Development Administrator. "Thank you to our Livable City Initiative and technical staff for supporting this transformational development in the West River neighborhood."

In addition to Columbus House providing services for the 14 supportive housing units, NHPF's resident services subsidiary, Operation Pathways, will provide resident services for the project as well providing a Resident Services Coordinator to serve all residents of the property.

"Our partners worked tirelessly with the NHPF team to turn these former brownfields into housing that families and others can live in and prosper, knowing their affordability is assured," said NHPF CEO Richard F. Burns, "We applaud all of those involved for the tenacity and creativity to achieve what we have today."

Construction on Rev. Curtis M. Cofield II Estates, located at 714-802 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 669-767 Legion Avenue, and 90-108 Tyler Street, New Haven, is projected to complete by March of 2025.

About The NHP Foundation

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington, DC, Baltimore and Chicago, IL, The NHP Foundation (NHPF) was launched on January 30, 1989, as a publicly supported 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation. NHPF is dedicated to preserving and creating sustainable, service-enriched multifamily housing, and single-family homes that are both affordable to low and moderate income families and seniors, and beneficial to their communities. NHPF's Construction Management Group provides in-house resources dedicated to infrastructure review, infrastructure development and cost management. Through Family-Centered Coaching, NHPF's subsidiary Operation Pathways engages with, and assists, families experiencing poverty and other hardship, to problem-solve together. Through partnerships with major financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based initiatives, and other not-for-profit organizations, NHPF has over 10,000 units, in 16 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit http://www.nhpfoundation.org.

About West River SHIP

The West River Self Help Investment Plan, LLC (West River SHIP) is a New Haven, Connecticut community-based investment group. West River SHIP was incorporated in 2001 and is managed by its members. It was created based on the Self-Help concepts and doctrine of the late Reverend Dr. Leon H. Sullivan pastor of the Zion Baptist Church located in Philadelphia, PA. Rev. Sullivan's concepts were intended to address racial and economic emancipation through participation in profit-making initiatives by individuals that have been traditionally deprived of involvement in substantial capitalistic endeavors. He created the Self-Help Investment for that purpose.

Rev. Sullivan was the founder of the Opportunities Industrialization Center of America (0IC), a worldwide job training program. In 1968, he founded Progress Plaza in North Philadelphia, the first shopping center in the nation developed, continuously owned, managed, and financed by African Americans. It was renamed Sullivan Progress Plaza and is operating today.

