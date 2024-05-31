West Tennessee Healthcare's Hope and Healing Foundation Collaborates with Bramblett Group to Launch New Website

Our journey with Bramblett Group has been a smooth process. They listened to our feedback, made edits and took time to meet with us; they were really good about doing that. Post this

Jason Bramblett, founder and co-owner of Bramblett Group, echoed this sentiment. "For us, this project goes beyond digital design. It's about amplifying the foundation's voice, championing their staff's vital work and touching lives in a profound way. It's been an honor to stand alongside the Hope and Healing team."

Central to the website's mission is the Making Room for Love campaign to establish a hospice facility within the West Tennessee Healthcare network. With additional financial support for Hope and Healing's Hospice Home, the foundation plans to break ground on a 20,000-square-foot building that will offer 20 private, furnished suites with home-like comforts.

"It will offer spaces for families to spend time with loved ones outside. There will be plenty of room for extended family to gather and for compassionate caregivers to help hospice patients find peace, purpose and dignity," Stines said.

Stines shares a personal connection with this initiative. "Eight years ago when my father needed hospice care in Memphis, the compassionate care he received in a local hospice home made all the difference to our family," she said. "I've witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of hospice care. This project holds a special place in my heart. It's not just about building a facility; it's about creating a sanctuary of compassion, dignity and love for families facing life's most challenging moments."

Stines added that the website has great potential to drive community engagement and support for the Hospice Home project. "Our hope is that this digital platform will serve as a rallying point for our community, igniting a shared passion for our mission and propelling us closer to our vision of compassionate end-of-life care for all," she said.

The Brambletts expressed profound gratitude to the Hope and Healing Foundation for entrusting them with the project and reaffirming their commitment to standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the journey ahead.

"We are honored by the trust that has been placed in us to serve life-giving needs for our West Tennessee neighbors," said Dawn Bramblett, co-owner of Bramblett Group. "In addition to working with BG in our region for the past 18 years, I am a life-long West Tennessean. Jason and I are grateful for the leadership and donors who are committed to providing the next level of care to more families in our community."

For more information about the Hope and Healing Foundation and to explore the new website, individuals may visit wthhopeandhealing.org.

Media Contact

Dawn Bramblett, Hope and Healing Foundation, 731-608-7650, [email protected], wthhopeandhealing.org

SOURCE Hope and Healing Foundation