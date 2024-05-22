West Texas City Selects Woolpert for Engineering, Design, and Construction Management Services Contract

"Each project will enhance the safety of aviation operations and meet FAA funding requirements, allowing the projects to qualify for federal grant funding and decreasing the cost for local taxpayers." Post this

Woolpert Consultant Kari Campbell said that the improvement projects will benefit airport users, enhance safety, and help reduce the airport's overall maintenance expenses. The city of Big Spring and McMahon-Wrinkle Airport will be eligible to receive funding through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program, which provides grant funding for airport development projects. Under this grant, the Texas Department of Transportation will reimburse Big Spring with 90% of the overall project costs.

"We are grateful for the relationships we have built with the city of Big Spring and the confidence they have placed in our team, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to help further improve and develop aviation services at McMahon-Wrinkle Airport," Campbell said. "Each project will enhance the safety of aviation operations and meet FAA funding requirements, allowing the projects to qualify for federal grant funding and decreasing the cost for local taxpayers."

The contract is underway.

