West Texas High School Makes Multisport Transformation with Watchfire Video Scoreboards

Both scoreboards utilize Watchfire's innovative Ignite Sports gametime software, seamlessly blending scoring updates, interactive entertainment, and revenue generation opportunities through live video, targeted advertising, fan interactions, and community messages, including player highlights proudly sponsored by local businesses.

Both scoreboards utilize Watchfire's innovative Ignite Sports gametime software, seamlessly blending scoring updates, interactive entertainment, and revenue generation opportunities through live video, targeted advertising, fan interactions, and community messages, including player highlights proudly sponsored by local businesses.

Greg Poynor, Seminole High School's Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, expressed enthusiasm for the overwhelming support from local businesses: "The response from our community sponsors has been phenomenal. It's evident they share our commitment to enhancing the Seminole High School sports experience and building a stronger connection with the greater Seminole community."

In selecting Watchfire, Poynor cited the company's reputation for excellence and their recent acquisition of Spectrum Scoreboards, a Texas-based fixed-digit scoreboard manufacturer. "Watchfire and Spectrum proved to be the perfect match. Their expertise in digital displays and commitment to quality and customer service are second to none. The experience with Watchfire has been exceptional."

Seminole High School also plans to leverage the versatility of the videoboards to enrich educational opportunities and community events. Students are eager to get involved, acting as control room and camera operators. This hands-on experience will provide them with valuable skills for their future education and careers.

The scoreboards, with advanced audio and video, will also help spark increased school spirit at pep rallies, senior night events, and graduation ceremonies. Seminole High School is proud to partner with Watchfire in enhancing the sports experience for its students and community, furthering its commitment to innovation, education, and excellence.

For more information about Watchfire and its products, visit watchfiresigns.com.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for over 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, visit our website at www.watchfiresigns.com.

