West Texas Success Story: Seventeen Years of Hands-On Care, 478 Team Members, 502,920 Services, $277,000 Donated Back into the Community

Woodhouse Spa Lubbock celebrates 17 years of service and community giving with a public event on October 16, featuring spa treatments, local catering, and special giveaways to honor guests and partners
LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Woodhouse Spa Lubbock opened its doors in 2008, owner Erica Davenport envisioned more than a spa. She set out to create a resort-style destination that could strengthen both the health and spirit of West Texas. Seventeen years later, that vision has become part of the city's fabric, marked by 478 local jobs created, 502,920 spa services delivered, and $277,000 donated to local nonprofits, schools, and community programs.
"Every guest we've served and every relationship we've built has shaped who we are," said Davenport. "This milestone belongs as much to Lubbock as it does to our team."
Lubbock Mayor Mark W. McBrayer praised the spa's contributions, noting that businesses like Woodhouse helped drive the city's success. "We value businesses that invest deeply in our community, and that's exactly who Woodhouse Spa has been for nearly two decades. Their commitment to local jobs, guest care, and giving back sets a standard for business leaders across the city."
Over the last decade, Lubbock has quietly grown into a regional crossroads, known as the "Hub City" for its role in education, healthcare, and business. Its evolving economy now generates roughly $18 billion in annual GDP and added 14,600 new jobs in the past year alone. Through it all, Woodhouse Spa has become part of what makes Lubbock distinctive, welcoming guests from across Texas and beyond, and serving as a gathering place for moments both special and everyday. From hosting bridal parties and milestone birthdays to offering quiet respite for self-care, the spa has become woven into Lubbock's history and shared memories.
Ariel Clay, Chief Operating Officer, credited the Lubbock team for setting a national example: "This location truly embodies our standard, creating a place where guests can renew, restore, and reconnect."
The spa will celebrate its 17-year anniversary on October 16, 2025, with a public evening event to thank guests, employees, and community partners. Space is limited, and the celebration will feature mini spa treatments, local catering, and special giveaways designed to honor those who have been part of Woodhouse Spa Lubbock's story. To learn more and reserve your spot, visit http://bit.ly/4nmpYf0 or email [email protected].
About Woodhouse Spa
Founded in 2001, Woodhouse Spa is a national luxury day spa brand dedicated to creating a transformative spa experience that goes beyond the treatment. With over 80 locations nationwide, Woodhouse offers a variety of services, from therapeutic massages to signature facials, in a setting designed to inspire relaxation and renewal. For more information, visit www.woodhousespas.com.
