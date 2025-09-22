West Texas Success Story: Seventeen Years of Hands-On Care, 478 Team Members, 502,920 Services, $277,000 Donated Back into the Community

"Mayor Mark W. McBrayer praised Woodhouse Spa's nearly 20 years in Lubbock, noting its impact on jobs, guest care, and giving back. 'We value businesses that invest deeply in our community, and Woodhouse has set a standard for leadership and service across our city.'" Post this

Lubbock Mayor Mark W. McBrayer praised the spa's contributions, noting that businesses like Woodhouse helped drive the city's success. "We value businesses that invest deeply in our community, and that's exactly who Woodhouse Spa has been for nearly two decades. Their commitment to local jobs, guest care, and giving back sets a standard for business leaders across the city."

Over the last decade, Lubbock has quietly grown into a regional crossroads, known as the "Hub City" for its role in education, healthcare, and business. Its evolving economy now generates roughly $18 billion in annual GDP and added 14,600 new jobs in the past year alone. Through it all, Woodhouse Spa has become part of what makes Lubbock distinctive, welcoming guests from across Texas and beyond, and serving as a gathering place for moments both special and everyday. From hosting bridal parties and milestone birthdays to offering quiet respite for self-care, the spa has become woven into Lubbock's history and shared memories.

Ariel Clay, Chief Operating Officer, credited the Lubbock team for setting a national example: "This location truly embodies our standard, creating a place where guests can renew, restore, and reconnect."

The spa will celebrate its 17-year anniversary on October 16, 2025, with a public evening event to thank guests, employees, and community partners. Space is limited, and the celebration will feature mini spa treatments, local catering, and special giveaways designed to honor those who have been part of Woodhouse Spa Lubbock's story. To learn more and reserve your spot, visit http://bit.ly/4nmpYf0 or email [email protected].

About Woodhouse Spa

Founded in 2001, Woodhouse Spa is a national luxury day spa brand dedicated to creating a transformative spa experience that goes beyond the treatment. With over 80 locations nationwide, Woodhouse offers a variety of services, from therapeutic massages to signature facials, in a setting designed to inspire relaxation and renewal. For more information, visit www.woodhousespas.com.

CONTACT:

Lori Barber

Lux214 Media Group

214-906-6633

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lori Barber, Lux214 Media Group, 1 214-906-6633, [email protected], lux214.com

SOURCE Woodhouse Spa