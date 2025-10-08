West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission Advances Statewide Microcredentialing with Accredible

"By partnering with Accredible, we're helping institutions make those achievements both verifiable and shareable — giving students a meaningful way to showcase what they've learned and how they're ready to contribute." — Dr. Chris Rasmussen, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, WVHEPC Post this

"Credential WV was designed to help learners of all backgrounds build relevant, job-ready skills," said Dr. Chris Rasmussen, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs for the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. "By partnering with Accredible, we're helping institutions make those achievements both verifiable and shareable — giving students a meaningful way to showcase what they've learned and how they're ready to contribute. It's a powerful step forward for learners, institutions, and the workforce."

The digital badging partnership is being announced as part of the Credential West Virginia Fall Summit being held in Charleston. Summit attendees are receiving on-the-ground technical support for microcredential development, attending sessions on important topics like curriculum development, data collection, and quality assurance, and discussing ways to strengthen partnerships among campuses, employers, and workforce leaders across the state.

A Modern Credential for a Skills-First Economy

Microcredentials — short, focused learning experiences that help students develop in-demand skills — are at the heart of Credential WV's three-year strategy to make education more flexible, stackable, and aligned to workforce needs. By issuing digital credentials through Accredible, learners will receive:

Verifiable proof of skills earned in both academic and non-degree programs

A digital wallet to manage and share achievements throughout their careers

Stackable credentials that can build toward future degrees or new career pathways

Credential WV's digital badging rollout also reflects the growing market demand for more visible, portable recognition of skills. According to the 2024 State of Credentialing report, 96% of learners who earned a digital credential consider it valuable for their career, and 78% believe it increases their chances of receiving a job offer. Employers are equally aligned: The 2025 report shows 91% of HR and talent leaders look for digital credentials when reviewing candidates, and 86% say they're more likely to interview someone who holds a credential proving a key skill.

"West Virginia is demonstrating what's possible when a state invests in skills-first education," said Dan Theckston, Chief Customer Officer at Accredible. "We're proud to partner with WVHEPC and the participating institutions to elevate their reach and enhance the learner experience with secure and shareable digital credentials that empower learners to translate their achievements into future opportunities with confidence."

To learn more about Credential WV, visithttps://wvclimb.com/credential-wv. To see an example of a Credential WV digital credential in action, click here.

