West Virginia University SigmaNu Installs Shawgrass Artificial Turf Yard At Fraternity House

Zambito Flooring America took this project on from A to Z. "We excavated the grass and soil and took about 4 inches out. We back filled some lower spots with the existing soil. We then dropped all the crush and run down to make our new surface and topped it with a limestone dusting. We then installed 6,000 square feet of turf and over 10,000 lbs of fill on top. It was a showcase job for us, that's for sure." said Zambito.

The K9 Serenity product features a flow-through drainage system that keeps the turf dry and comfortable. K9 Serenity is designed to look like natural blades of grass, with an aesthetically pleasing blend of green turf blades and thatch color backing. K9 Sand is Shawgrass' innovative natural infill for turf application. This 100 percent natural infill product is also renewable and carbon negative, making it an incredibly environmentally friendly option. The product enhances water drainage and helps to maintain the surface temperature of the turf. The K9 Serenity turf system with the K9 Sand infill is non-toxic, safe, clean, and incredibly durable.

With less time needed for yard maintenance, the fraternity looks forward to hosting more events out on their new Shawgrass turf lawn for years and years to come. "Shawgrass has a great product. The fraternity will no longer have to worry about cutting the lawn, bald grass spots throughout the yard, or any other lawn maintenances. This product will be there for their grand kids. It will be a huge benefit to them," said Zambito.

"During installation, there were many sparks of interest from the community. The members who live there were excited with the outcome. Since they have a high foot traffic area, they needed a very tough turf. On top of durability, having a 100 percent flow through backing would also be beneficial so we suggested one of our K9 products. During social events, no one gets covered in mud. They don't need to sacrifice their yard to make memories. Now, they can have great grass that they don't need to upkeep," said Woodward.

