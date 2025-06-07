West Virginia's First-Ever Horror Film Festival Launches This Fall

Deadhead Productions, an indie horror production company, is thrilled to announce the launch of West Virginia's first-ever horror film festival this fall.

ST. ALBANS, W.Va., June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deadhead Productions, an indie horror production company, is thrilled to announce the launch of West Virginia's first-ever horror film festival. Taking place November 1, 2025, at the historic Alban Theater in St. Albans, the festival will be held in partnership with practical effects specialists Die, Rise, Kill, LLC as part of the city's annual "Crawl-O-Ween" celebration.

The one-day festival will feature horror short film screenings, interactive vendor booths, workshops, and live special effects demonstrations. Attendees will enjoy networking opportunities with filmmakers and genre fans, all kicking off with the world premiere of Bound, a new short film by Festival Director Carah Chafin. The evening will conclude with a curated block of award-winning shorts, including categories for Best Narrative Horror Short, Best Practical Effects, and the Women in Horror Award, which honors productions led by or spotlighting women in film.

Event Activities

Short Film Screenings – Handpicked indie horror shorts showcasing bold storytelling and jaw-dropping practical effects.

Live SFX Demonstrations – Watch seasoned artists bring monsters to life through prosthetics and makeup effects.

Networking Opportunities – Meet fellow horror lovers, filmmakers, and industry professionals.

Women in Horror Award – A dedicated spotlight and cash prize celebrating female-led productions or outstanding women creators.

Vendors & Workshops – Learn hands-on skills from industry pros—everything from splattering blood to face molding—plus shop local horror-themed art and merchandise.

Short Film Submissions Due August 24, 2025

Submissions are now open via FilmFreeway for horror short films under 40 minutes (including credits). The regular deadline is August 24, 2025. Entry fee is $20, waived for student submissions. Cash prizes and category awards are available, including a special recognition for West Virginia filmmakers.

About Deadhead Productions

Founded in 2018, Deadhead Productions embraces horror and experimental work rooted in practical effects, and crafting stories that explore the macabre as it relates to the human conditions. In addition to films, the Deadhead team places an important emphasis on uplifting independent creators, particularly supporting women who are getting into the industry. Visit https://deadheadprod.com.

Media Contact

Carah Chafin, Deadhead Productions LLC, 1 3045459556, [email protected]

SOURCE Deadhead Productions LLC