Westbow Press announces release of new book by HarperCollins Christian Publishing executive to help authors finish their manuscripts

Pete Nikolai, Director of Publishing Services, shares tips to help writers become authors

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WestBow Press, a division of Thomas Nelson and Zondervan, announces the release of "The Little Book That Helps You Write Your Book" by Pete Nikolai, Director of Publishing Services for HarperCollins Christian Publishing (HCCP).

This invaluable guide distills Nikolai's years of industry experience into a clear 7-step process, to help authors overcome hurdles and complete their nonfiction manuscripts with confidence. Readers will learn how to:

Carve out dedicated writing time

Craft compelling book proposals

Develop robust writing plans

Draft manuscripts with speed and clarity

Free webinar and free copies of the book

To further support aspiring authors, Pete Nikolai will be presenting a free live webinar through the Author Learning Center (ALC) titled "7 Secrets to Finish Your Nonfiction Book Sooner Rather Than Later" on April 11, 2024, from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM ET (6:30 PM – 7:30 PM BST: UK). All webinar attendees will receive a free copy of "The Little Book That Helps You Write Your Book," making this an unmissable opportunity for writers and authors.

For more information about "The Little Book That Helps You Write Your Book" and to secure a copy, visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/858583-the-little-book-that-helps-you-write-your-book. To attend Pete Nikolai's webinar, register at the https://www.authorlearningcenter.com/webinars/c/e/2090

"The Little Book That Helps You Write Your Book"

By Pete Nikolai

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 82 pages | ISBN 9798385020096

E-Book | 82 pages | ISBN 9798385020102

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About WestBow Press

WestBow Press is a leading self-publishing service provider, offering editorial, marketing, and publishing support to authors of Christian literature. As a division of Thomas Nelson and Zondervan, WestBow Press leverages its robust network to offer authors unparalleled opportunities for exposure in the Christian book market.

About the Author Learning Center

The Author Learning Center (ALC) is an online community that provides writers and authors with tools, content, and connections to help them reach their publishing goals. The site offers writing tips, marketing tools, and an online support network.

About HarperCollins Christian Publishing

HarperCollins Christian Publishing is the world's leading Christian publisher, providing a wide array of Bibles, books, academic resources, and digital content. HCCP is dedicated to inspiring the world by meeting the needs of people with content that promotes biblical principles and honors Jesus Christ.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit westbowpress.com or call 844-714-3454.

