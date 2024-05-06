Westbury Group Recognized as One of Axial's Top 50 Healthcare M&A Advisors

"We are immensely proud to be named among Axial's Top 50 Healthcare M&A Advisors. This acknowledgment is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to delivering superior advisory services and driving successful outcomes for our clients in the healthcare sector." - Dr. Patrick Huddie, Partner Post this

"We are immensely proud to be named among Axial's Top 50 Healthcare M&A Advisors," said Dr. Patrick Huddie, Partner at The Westbury Group. "This acknowledgment is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to delivering superior advisory services and driving successful outcomes for our clients in the healthcare sector."

The Westbury Group's inclusion in Axial's prestigious list reaffirms its position as a trusted partner and advisor to healthcare companies seeking strategic mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. With a proven track record of navigating complex transactions and providing tailored solutions, the firm continues to set benchmarks for excellence in the healthcare M&A advisory space.

"As we celebrate this achievement, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients for their continued trust and confidence in our capabilities," added Jonathan Rubin. "This recognition energizes us to uphold our commitment to delivering exceptional value and strategic guidance as we navigate the evolving landscape of healthcare mergers and acquisitions."

For more information about The Westbury Group and its comprehensive range of healthcare advisory services, please visit www.westburygroup.com.

About The Westbury Group:

The Westbury Group is a leading boutique advisory firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic advisory services for middle-market companies across various industries, with a focus on the healthcare sector. With a team of seasoned professionals and a client-centric approach, The Westbury Group is committed to delivering tailored solutions and driving successful outcomes for its clients.

Media Contact

Jonathan Rubin, Westbury Group, 1 2038839000 105, [email protected], www.westburygroup.com

